Nets' Michael Porter Jr. Thrives Against Familiar Competition

Michael Porter Jr. began his career with the Denver Nuggets. He won a championship and earned his first max contract with the organization. But after two seasons of losing in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Nuggets decided they needed a change and shipped off Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets this past offseason for Cameron Johnson.

The move may have been the best thing for Porter Jr. in his personal development. He's averaged 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on 48.2% shooting from the field and 39.8% from three.

Porter Jr. got his first chance at a revenge game against his former team on Jan. 4 at home and then again on Thursday night in a return to Denver.

Through his two games against the Nuggets, he's averaged 32.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, four assists and 1.5 blocks per game on 42.9% from deep. The first game ended in a win against a depleted Denver roster, and the road game ended in a 107-103 defeat.

Porter Jr. scored a season-high 38 points, with seven made threes, in his return to Ball Arena. His performance came on the heels of a 36-point outing against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, marking the first time in his career scoring 35 or more points in back-to-back games.

After spending six seasons in Denver as a third or sometimes fourth option, many questioned whether Porter Jr. would be capable of leading an offense. Not only has he been consistent and efficient this season, but he's shown great composure against his former team. Despite circling trade rumors around Porter Jr., he's maintained focus on his play on the court.

The 27-year-old is still developing and could be a catalyst for any contender around the NBA. His combination of scoring, rebounding and developing passing game makes him one of the best offensive weapons in the league.

Back when Porter Jr. participated in his first workout with the Nets, he said, "I'm not even gonna lie, they got me working probably as hard as I've ever worked."

Similar to him, current Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez spent six seasons as an assistant coach with the Nuggets. He got the chance to work with Porter Jr. early in his career, and reuniting in Brooklyn has been good for both sides.

Denver will always be the place where Porter Jr. got his footing in the league, and he's fond of his time there, but he was the odd man out. Every time he plays the Nuggets going forward will be a special moment for him to show the organization what he's made of himself.