Nets See Short Injury Report Ahead of Matchup Against Bulls

On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Chicago Bulls, hoping to right the ship after a five-game losing-streak.

The Nets have shown periods of improvement throughout the season, playing strong defense under head coach Jordi Fernandez, though they've always countered their success with cold streaks.

They're amid one right now, having lost to the Magic, Clippers, Grizzlies, Mavericks and Pelicans in succession. They've been competitive in several of those games, though they haven't been able to leave with a win since Jan. 4. Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as an all-around star, though the Nets' youngsters are still in the midst of improving and honing their games.

The Bulls should offer a chance for the Nets to get back into the win column, with just a handful more victories on the season amid a rough stretch of injuries.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Bulls:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Haywood Highsmith — Out: Right knee recovery

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Ben Saraf — Out: G League

Ziaire Williams — Out: Return to conditioning

Chicago Bulls injuries:

Zach Collins — Out: Right first toe sprain

Noa Essengue — Out: Left shoulder surgery

Josh Giddey — Out: Left hamstring strain

Kevin Huerter — Probable: Right hip flexor tightness

Yuki Kawamura — Out: G League

Emanuel Miller — Out: G League

Lachlan Olbrich — Out: G League

Julian Phillips — Questionable: Right wrist sprain

The Nets have seen a relatively healthy streak, with most of its core rotation playing on a night to night basis. Tonight, they’ll be without two forwards in Haywood Highsmith and Ziaire Williams.

Highsmith has yet to make his Brooklyn debut after suffering a setback in his recovery from a knee injury. Willliams has played in 29 games for the Nets so far this season, averaging 9.1 points on 41% shooting overall.

The Bulls haven’t been so lucky, seeing numerous players on their own injury report.

The most important would be point guard Josh Giddey, who’s been a breakout star in Chicago this season averaging 19.2 points, 9.0 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game. He suffered a hamstring strain in late-December that has kept him sidelined for nine games.

Chicago will also be without rotational players in Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, Noa Essengue and Julian Phillips, as well as three players on G League assignment.

The Nets and Bulls tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT.