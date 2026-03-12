Nets vs. Hawks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Thursday, March 12

The Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks had opposite fates on Tuesday night.

Brooklyn saw its two-game winning streak end in a 138-100 home loss to Detroit, while Atlanta took down Dallas 124-112 for its seventh straight victory.

Atlanta beat the Nets 117-112 back in October and then 115-104 last month.

The oddsmakers have the Hawks as big home favorites at the best betting sites on Thursday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Thursday night’s NBA matchup.

Nets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +14.5 (-108)

Hawks -14.5 (-123)

Moneyline

Nets +650

Hawks -1000

Total

226.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Hawks How to Watch

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): YES, FDSN SE-ATL

Nets record: 17-48

Hawks record: 34-31

Nets vs. Hawks Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Egor Demin – Out

Michael Porter Jr. – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe – Out

Nolan Traore – Out

Ziaire Williams – Questionable

Hawks Injury Report

Dyson Daniels – Questionable

RayJ Dennis – Available

Keshon Gilbert – Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga – Questionable

Asa Newell – Questionable

Nets vs. Hawks Best NBA Prop Bets

Hawks Best NBA Prop Bet

CJ McCollum is settling in nicely in Atlanta. After coming off the bench for most of his first few months with the team, he’s now started in the last seven games.

He’s averaging 16.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game in that span, which is just about in line with his averages of 18.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through 25 games with the Hawks.

McCollum has gone OVER 25.5 PRA in five straight games and in 9 of his last 11 contests. He should be able to get there tonight against the Nets.

Nets vs. Hawks Prediction and Pick

This is the biggest spread of the season for the Hawks, who have recently covered -9.5, -12.5, -10.5, and -10 during their seven-game winning streak. Meanwhile, Brooklyn is no stranger to being a huge underdog. The Nets are just 2-5 against the spread when the spread is between +13 and +16.

The Hawks are soaring right now and are looking to avoid the play-in tournament. A win tonight is almost guaranteed, and I think they get there easily and cover this big spread at home.

Pick: Hawks -15.5 (-110)

