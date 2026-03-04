Nets’ Turnovers Once Again an Issue in Loss to Heat

The Brooklyn Nets entered March having the worst offense in the NBA, and it has only continued into the final stretch of the regular season. Since Feb. 1, they rank 30th in such rating at 104.2, averaging 103.8 points per game.

The shooting splits have been poor for this rebuilding team, but that's always expected with such a young group of developing talent. Fans should also expect a lot of mistakes, and that has certainly been an issue as of late.

The Nets suffered their ninth straight loss to the Miami Heat last night, getting blown out 124-98. After a relatively competitive first quarter, the Heat had a 15-point lead by halftime and would only pile it on from there.

Going against Miami, which owns the NBA's fourth-best defensive rating, Brooklyn was expected to struggle on the offensive end. But a big reason why the home team put up 124 points, with what many considered to be a sputtering offense this season, is because the Nets' turnover problem stayed consistent last night.

Brooklyn recorded 18 giveaways in South Beach. For reference, the Portland Trail Blazers are averaging the most turnovers per game this season at 17.3. Brooklyn conceded an extra 20 points off these giveaways.

The Nets couldn't take care of the ball, but that has been a trend as of late. A staggering fact about last night is that it doesn't even rank in the top 15 games in terms of the most turnovers. Brooklyn's season-high (25) came on Feb. 1 in a 130-77 loss against the Detroit Pistons.

Mar 3, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Saraf (77) drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It was a rough night for the rookies, specifically Nolan Traoré and Ben Saraf, who couldn't display enough ball security at the point guard position. The No. 19 and No. 26 overall picks from the 2025 NBA Draft committed 12 of the Nets' 18 turnovers. Both had six apiece.

These are the growing pains of developing two rookie floor generals. The positive is that in a season where Brooklyn is incentivized to lose, these are the games that the young players will remember in order to grow.

While Saraf has struggled to get it going offensively this entire season, it was a bit unusual for Traoré, who was just nominated for the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award. Averaging 3.6 assists and two turnovers per game, the French floor general didn't dish out a single dime against the Heat.