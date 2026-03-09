Nets' Ziaire Williams is Proving to be a Valuable Role Player

Subterranean animals are creatures that thrive underground, with billions living beneath the earth's surface. It's obviously much harder to go under the radar when you live life in the spotlight.

In the case of the Brooklyn Nets this season, their player who has gone unnoticed and underappreciated the most this season is Ziaire Williams. In a season where he's had to adjust to a diminished role compared to his first season in Brooklyn, it's taken time to get comfortable.

Williams has started in five of the 45 games he's played in this season, far less than his 45 starts last season. Contrary to his role changing from starter to reserve, his minutes per game haven't changed much across two seasons. He averaged 24.5 minutes per game in the 2024-25 season compared to 23 minutes per game in this campaign.

The main problem for Williams this season has been fewer opportunities. He's posting the second-lowest usage rate of his career, and he's attempting nearly one less shot per game compared to last season.

Despite being pushed to the side for various stretches this season, Williams has regained some confidence as a key bench piece over the past week. In the Nets' last three games, he's averaging 18 points and 1.7 steals per game on 48.1% field goal shooting and 52.9% three point shooting. Williams has played the most minutes off the bench for Brooklyn in this stretch and was in the closing lineup against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

In the 107-105 comeback win, he played 32 minutes, scoring 23 points. All eight of his field goal attempts came from beyond the arc, and he drilled five. Williams was also a perfect 8-for-8 from the free-throw line, something he has been great at recently and all season long. He's averaging 6.7 free throw attempts across the last three games and a career-high 2.2 free throw attempts per game this season.

While many of these subterranean animals are in their environments for protection, Williams has come out of nowhere and been an aggressor.

He's still only 24 years old and is on a cheap contract, fitting the Nets' current timeline. There is a team option on Williams' contract for next season worth $6.25 million before he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the 2027 offseason.

Williams may not live up to his 5-star high school ranking, but he still has a bright future in the NBA. The key for him is simply hustle. He possesses a long frame that makes him naturally gifted on both ends of the floor and is at his best when he forces the issue on offense.