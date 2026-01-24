Nolan Traoré's Rapid Development Brings a New Fold to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are 1-9 in their last 10 games after a double-overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

This kind of loss is one that fans and head coach Jordi Fernandez should be able to accept. The priority has clearly become about improving their draft lottery odds, but the goal is also to remain competitive.

That competitive fire was especially bright in 19-year-old rookie Nolan Traoré. He played a career-high 37 minutes, outplaying starting rookie guard Egor Demin. Traoré was effective in nearly every area on the floor with his uptick in minutes.

The Frenchman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed a career-high three rebounds. He shot 7-for-13 from the field, 2-for-4 from three and 5-for-6 from the free-throw line.

One of Traoré's biggest improvements throughout this season has been his efficiency from beyond the arc. Through the first 18 games of his career, he only shot 25% from three, but in the last five games, he's 9-for-17.

Another interesting development of late is how Traoré is becoming more of a scorer rather than a playmaker. He had a four-game stretch through mid January with 18 assists, but he's only had nine in his last four, putting on more of an emphasis on his own scoring.

The future dynamic between Traoré and Demin has potential if the ladder can take on the role of primary ball handler and the former can play more off-ball. The rookie duo hasn't shared the court much this season, but more rookie-heavy lineups should be tried out as the season drags on.

Traoré's ability to get downhill with his elite speed gives him a lot of upside as a scorer. He gets into the paint so easily, and that's while only weighing 185 pounds. Going through his first real NBA offseason and putting on more muscle could take his inside game to another level, especially when you factor in how Brooklyn's weight training staff has already transformed players like Noah Clowney.

The mental side of the game has also been a huge intangible for Traoré this season. It was clear that he was timid at times earlier in his rookie campaign, often overthinking decisions, but there is little hesitation in his game recently.

Traoré's upside isn't solely on the offensive end either. He had two steals and a block against the Celtics. He knows how to rotate his hips quickly and beat his matchups to the spots they're going instead of constantly reaching for steals.

The No. 19 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft is proving to be the perfect guard for the modern era of basketball. He pushes the pace on offense and can penetrate the defense to score or find open teammates. The fold that Traoré brings to the table is only forming, and he is brimming with more untapped potential.