Nolan Traoré Stuffs Stat Sheet for the Nets Against the Lakers

Nuanced statistical production from rookies is something that is expected when they are given free rein. Brooklyn Nets rookie guard Nolan Traoré has experienced some exhilarating highs throughout his premiere season, but of late, it's been a struggle to put together complete games.

In the Nets' 116-99 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, he showed off his double-edged sword style of play. Traoré finished the game with a -11 plus/minus in a game where his defense outperformed his offense.

The Frenchman posted a career-high four steals along with seven assists. It was Traoré's fifth straight game dishing out four or more assists. Even with the solid playmaking numbers, his creation was where the root of his polarizing performance grew.

Traoré turned the ball over six times –– the second time he's had this many turnovers in the last five games.

In self-creation, he posted nine points on 4-for-14 shooting from the field and 1-for-4 from three-point range. Traoré didn't attempt a single free throw. His lack of physicality showed as he would often shy away from contact or simply get overpowered in the paint.

Most lead guard duties have fallen on Traoré in the starting lineup with Egor Demin sidelined for the rest of the season. He flashes moments of a high IQ, but his shot selection leaves more to be desired.

His shot diet mainly consists of stuff at the rim, which makes sense when his speed is his greatest asset, but his lack of consistency from deep continues to hurt his game as a whole. Traoré is a 32.5% three-point shooter this season. That number has shot up after an even worse start to the season from long range. The problem is that he has reverted to poor outside shooting numbers in the last five games, going 6-for-21.

On the bright side, Traoré is starting to use his 6-foot-3 frame and 6-foot-8 wingspan more effectively on defense. His defensive rating has improved from 119.8 on the season to 116.8 in the last five games.

Signs of intelligent players are if they can find ways to contribute when shots aren't falling. Traoré has turned to an increase in defensive intensity to try to help him climb over the rookie wall.

With eight games left in the season for Brooklyn, Traoré will have the opportunity to prove he can handle lead guard duties, going into what could be a pivotal offseason to speed up the rebuild.