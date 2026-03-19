Expansion Draft Hypothetical: Who Would the Nets Protect?

The pool of NBA-level talent is constantly expanding. There are elite college, overseas and other forms of prospects that don't even get a shot in the G League because there are so many skilled players and only so many roster spots.

Expansion is the obvious fix. In a report by NBA Insider Shams Charania, there will be a vote at the NBA's Board of Governors meetings on March 24-25. They will target two expansion teams in Las Vegas and Seattle for the 2028-29 season. That's great for players who wouldn't get an opportunity otherwise, but every other organization will have to choose its eight most valuable players to protect.

Although the expansion isn't happening yet, it's important to assess the current roster makeup, specifically for the Brooklyn Nets. We made our protections during the 2025 offseason, but some of those picks need to be revised given what's happened this season.

The Locks

• Michael Porter Jr.

• Nic Claxton

• Egor Demin

• Nolan Traoré

• Danny Wolf

Of the Nets' 14 eligible players who can be protected, these five would assuredly be safe. They need Porter Jr. and Claxton as the team's offensive and defensive anchors. While it may seem like all five of Brooklyn's 2025 draft class would be safe, that might not be the case. The trio above has shown the most promise this season.

Demin and Traoré were the Nets' first two picks of the first round and have been their best two rookies. They will both be 20 years old come this offseason, possibly making them the two most valuable pieces of Brooklyn's rebuild.

The veterans will help the organization meet salary floor needs. Along with Wolf, they help make up a versatile front court that could bring the Nets back into playoff contention.

On The Bubble

• Drake Powell

• Ben Saraf

• Noah Clowney

• Day'Ron Sharpe

• Terance Mann

Five players would be teetering on the brink of protection. Since the expansion teams can only take one player from each organization, they will likely prioritize age and potential in their selections, hence why Powell and Saraf are likely closer to being safe than not.

Clowney and Sharpe both experienced career years this season. Clowney has been a primary starter, continuously growing into a true three-and-D stretch forward. Sharpe was a consistent sixth man before a season-ending thumb injury. Both are already seasoned in the league, and it's unclear how much more room they have to grow from here.

The competitive culture displayed by Brooklyn throughout this season starts with Mann. He's from the city, one of the team's best on-ball defenders and helps meet cap requirements. Mann simply isn't the most productive player and the Nets could get away with leaving him unprotected.

Unlikely Protections

• Ziaire Williams

• Josh Minott

• Ochai Agbaji

• Jalen Wilson

The final four players eligible for protection have outside shots at being safe. In many cases, this group has low chances of being taken by the expansion teams.

Williams would be the exception. He's a productive shooter and a switchable defender at just 24 years old. The problem with him has been consistency. The Nets have other players who can do what he does, but better.

Minott, Agbaji and Wilson could all sprout into contributing NBA players, but they don't have roles in Brooklyn. There's a chance they could get nabbed by an expansion team, given their ages and flashes they've shown.

Our Picks: Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Egor Demin, Nolan Traoré, Danny Wolf, Drake Powell, Ben Saraf, Noah Clowney