Should the Brooklyn Nets Be Concerned With Early Rookie Injuries?
The main focus of the Brooklyn Nets' season is to develop their young players and land a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. That has been the expectation since they drafted a league-record five first-round picks.
However, that hasn't been the easiest job so far, at least through the preseason, with the regular season just getting started. The Nets opened their season with a 136-117 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on the road, and while rookies like Egor Demin and Ben Saraf showed promise, the same couldn't be said for some other players due to early injuries.
Danny Wolf, the No. 27 pick of the draft, was out against Charlotte with a left ankle sprain. Drake Powell, the No. 22 pick, played just seven minutes before suffering a right ankle sprain after already missing all of NBA Summer League with left knee tendinopathy.
Demin, before making his debut, was recovering from a plantar fascia tear in his foot. Fortunately, he impressed in his first regular-season game with 14 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field.
It looks like injuries are already starting to pile up for the Nets. Powell, Wolf and Haywood Highsmith (knee) will miss Friday's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which will be a great test for Brooklyn after playing a team expected to finish in the basement of the league. The Cavaliers are widely regarded as title contenders.
With health having already been a concern for the rookies throughout the offseason and preseason, there should be concern in Brooklyn. The hope is that at some point, all five first-round picks will be healthy and developing alongside each other. However, that obviously can't happen when players are getting hurt early in the season.
Powell and Wolf could especially be important for Brooklyn's season. The North Carolina product was regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the draft class while shooting 38% from three last season. Wolf, on the other hand, impressed in the preseason and can be a versatile big man due to his scoring, rebounding and playmaking abilities.
Opportunities will come all throughout the season, and the Nets are also focused on playing some veterans as well. Some starters could boost their trade value, which could lead to Brooklyn flipping them for future assets.
However, while the postseason isn't a major priority for the Nets, the game will still be closely watched for the young core. Their health is imperative, especially early in their careers.