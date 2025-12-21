3 Nets Players Who Can Step Up in Drake Powell's Absence

Brooklyn Nets guard Drake Powell will be out for Sunday night's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to an ankle sprain. It was his third sprain on the same ankle this season.

Powell has been an absolute two-way spark for the Nets in his rookie season, showing he has all the potential to be a rotational mainstay in Brooklyn over these next few years.

For now, the Nets will have to go to work without the North Carolina product for an indefinite period of time, but it could give others an opportunity to step up in his place.

1. Nolan Traore

Nolan Traore got called up from the G-League in advance of Brooklyn's matchup against Toronto.

Traore has shown considerable promise with the Long Island Nets, regularly scoring in double figures and scoring as many as 30 points in one game. The No. 19 overall pick displayed a sweet stroke from 3-point range and driving to the rim.

Traore hardly saw much run during his last time up in the big leagues but with more preparation down in the G-League, he could be due to have a couple of big performances.

However, Nets head coach Jordi Fernandez won't be afraid to yank him early if he doesn't play with a sense of urgency.

2. Egor Demin

Egor Demin's role shouldn't change much with Powell out of the lineup, but it'll give Demin a chance to play more than 30 minutes and get more defensive reps.

The 6-foot-9 guard can take his game to the next level if he improves his positional defense and gets realtime reps of pressuring the ball up court.

Demin could also use this opportunity to continue to improve his driving game and ability to get shots off in the midrange, as the ball will likely be in his hands more.

3. Ziaire Williams

Ziaire Williams has a lot of the same burst and defensive versatility that Powell brings to the table.

However, his 3-point shot hasn't been the most consistent, as he's shooting just 30.3% from downtown.

Though this lineup has only played together for five games and played six minutes with each other, the Nets' defensive rating is 61.5 when Williams is paired with Michael Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, Noah Clowney, and Demin.

It wouldn't be a shock to see Fernandez give this group an extended look, especially during stretches when the Nets need a few stops.