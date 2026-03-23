Sunday's Loss to the Kings Was the Perfect Game for the Nets

As tumultuous as rebuilds can be in the NBA, it seems that fans have embraced losing in the modern era. On social media, whether it be through memes or actual analysis, fanbases of bottom feeders know that dropping games now will improve the odds of getting a top pick in the NBA Draft.

So when the Brooklyn Nets lost a crucial game to the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, fans rejoiced. On the surface, a game between two teams under 20 wins shouldn't garner much of an audience. But the Nets needed to drop this one to remain within the top three of the lottery standings. That they did, 126-122.

In these losses, people don't just hope for the result. True fans watch for player development, which creates the perfect formula for those rooting for a rebuilding organization: witness improvements from the young core, but not so much that the team ends up winning and costing lottery odds.

Based on that ideology, Brooklyn has just about as perfect a game as it could have against the Kings. Look, it's never fun to root for a team to lose. However, at this point in the season, the 17-54 Nets are in the height of the 'tanking' issue that has plagued the basement of the NBA throughout the year.

Both offenses were thriving in this weekend's battle. Brooklyn and Sacramento were particularly firing on all cylinders in the fourth quarter. The Kings would outscore the Nets 41-40 in the final 12 minutes, led by Malik Monk's 32 points off the bench. Precious Achiuwa and rookie Maxime Raynaud were sensational in the paint, putting up a combined 36 points and 25 rebounds.

As for the Nets, the rookies came to play, as Ben Saraf led the team with a career-high 22 points and five assists on 50% shooting from the field. The No. 26 pick of the 2025 NBA Draft has improved his play with more opportunities since the All-Star break.

Nolan Traoré was another major piece in Brooklyn's performance, recording 17 points and four assists. Since late January, this stat line has become somewhat routine for the French point guard, with an emphasis on attacking the basket and navigating the pick-and-roll as the floor general.

Drake Powell and Danny Wolf rounded out the other two rookies on the floor for the Nets, and they combined for 17 points and seven rebounds on 50% shooting. Overall, Brooklyn fans got everything they wanted out of this one. The rookies were efficient and productive, but the Nets are now 1.5 games above the Kings to have a 14% chance at the No. 1 overall pick in June.