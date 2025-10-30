Takeaways From Nets' Tight Home Loss to the Hawks
It's been a difficult start to the new season for the Brooklyn Nets, and Wednesday night was another chapter in a painful book.
After a 0-4 start, the Nets came home to Barclays Center looking for their first win against the Atlanta Hawks. Instead, it was the same problems that had killed Brooklyn all season that popped up again in a 117-112 HERE loss to the Hawks.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets win over the Hawks.
1. Nets Waste Fast Start
First quarters have been an issue for the Nets this season, but it looked like Wednesday night would be different. Brooklyn raced out to a 12-0 lead, looking like a completely different team on both sides of the ball. That fast start wouldn't last. Atlanta would go on a quick 16-5 run to cut the lead to one and would eventually lead 34-27 at the end of the quarter.
Entering Wednesday's game, the Nets had given up around 36 points per game in the first quarter, and that defensive effort bled into Wednesday's loss to Atlanta. Despite the fast 12-0 surge, Brooklyn still found a way to lose the quarter at home. The first-quarter defense must improve quickly. Until it does, Brooklyn will be waiting a while to get that first win.
2. Michael Porter Jr. Continues to Cook
Michael Porter Jr. is enjoying being the number one option in Brooklyn. The former Denver Nugget exploded for 32 points on 12-20 shooting from the field on Wednesday, doing everything he could to keep the Nets in the game. Porter Jr. had everything in his bag working, nailing triples and getting to the rim at ease. On an off night shooting from Cam Thomas, Porter Jr. needed to step up, and he did.
He can't do it alone, though. Opposing teams are fine with Porter Jr. scoring in bunches if it means they shut down the other offensive options. If Brooklyn wants to get out of this early-season funk, someone other than Porter Jr. and Thomas needs to start scoring consistently.
3. Turnovers Were a Killer
The Nets entered Wednesday night's game as the eighth-best team in the NBA in turnovers per game, turning it over just under 15 times per game. That number won't balloon after this loss, but they were still killers in the game. Brooklyn turned the ball over 16 times against the Hawks, leading to 27 points off turnovers for Atlanta. Many of those turnovers killed rallies and gave the Hawks new life, especially early in the game.
There were multiple times when head coach Jordi Fernandez was visibly displeased with some lackadaisical turnovers from his team. While the turnovers haven't burned the Nets before Wednesday night, they definitely contributed to the loss tonight. Fernandez has a lot of issues to clean up with this team right now.