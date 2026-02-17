Three Brooklyn Nets Storylines to Watch After the NBA All-Star Break

With an eventful NBA All-Star Weekend now over, the league has hit a real dead period, with no games on the schedule until Thursday. That leaves fans to speculate how the final portion of the season will pan out for their team.

To the casual viewer, the Brooklyn Nets don't pose any significant narratives heading into their last 29 games. However, there are quite a few storylines to keep track of that could drastically affect their offseason:

Michael Porter Jr.'s Production

Porter was one of the multiple players considered to be an All-Star snub, averaging 25 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game on 47-39-85 shooting splits. He's obviously benefiting from more opportuntiies as the lead guy in Brooklyn, but he;s also doing so at an extremely efficient rate.

The 6-foot-10 wing has displayed elite shot-creating and shot-making all throughout the season. According to databallr, when Porter is on the floor, the Nets post an offensive rating of 117.9 in medium and high-leverage possessions. When he isn't, that number drops to 104.7.

Brooklyn decided to hold on to the 27-year-old past the NBA trade deadline. It's up in the air whether the organization believes he is a legitimate part of its future or if he will bring back lucrative assets in an offseason move.

If Porter continues to put up these numbers, his trade value will increase before the summer, which gives Sean Marks and the rest of the front office a chance to field offers from around the league when other teams have more flexibility.

Rookie Class: Major Leap Due for Egor Dёmin, Nolan Traoré, and More?

Brooklyn's rookie class was mocked by fans and analysts after the 2025 NBA Draft concluded. The Nets selected four guards in the top 30, but each has brought something different to the table thus far. Most of the picks have ended being nice surprises.

Dёmin (No. 8 pick) has been the best by far, averaging 10.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season. The Russian sharpshooter is hitting his threes at an impressive 39.6% rate, in contention for an All-Rookie team.

Really good sequence from the Nets' rookies. Drake Powell goes coast to coast for a layup followed by an Egor Demin three.



Brooklyn needs to give these guys more opportunities in these games. pic.twitter.com/Ka0DhEPf2f — Jed Katz (@JedKatz_) November 2, 2025

In his final four games before the All-Star break, Traoré was averaging 17.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and eight assists, showing real promise as a scoring floor general. Drake Powell and Danny Wolf, similar to Dёmin, have been more of a consistent contributors throughout the defense. Ben Saraf, one of Brooklyn late selections, has shown flashes of potential.

The development of this rookie class will largely determine the Nets' future. They banked on at least one of these players turning into a star, and while there have been plenty of great moments, there's also a lot left to show in year one.

Will the NBA Draft Landscape Change?

The Nets' 2027 first-round pick will be swapped with the Houston Rockets' selection, so 2026 is a major draft year for Brooklyn, not just because of the hype surrounding the incoming rookies, but also because this is its only legitimate shot at a superstar across the next two seasons (barring trades).

Tanking has been a major issue across the bottom of the NBA standings, but can you really blame teams for simply taking advantage of the rule that allows them to do this?

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brooklyn is a prominent part of the league's race to the basement, attempting to land a 52.1% chance at the No. 1 pick by finishing in the bottom 3. If the Nets could just get into the pantheon of the order, they'd have a shot at landing one of the many generational talents.