Three Takeaways from Nets Blowout Loss to the Rockets
The Brooklyn Nets finished up their second night of a Texas back-to-back in Houston, looking for their first win of the season.
Instead, the Nets got a harsh reality check with a blowout 137-109 loss to the Rockets, dropping to 0-4 on the season. It was the same issues that have plagued Brooklyn all season long that spelled their doom on Monday night. And the Nets will have to wait even longer to pick up their first win of the 2025-26 season.
Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets road loss to the Rockets.
1. End of First Quarter Killed Brooklyn
A three from Day'Ron Sharpe cut the Houston lead to 27-25 with just under three minutes remaining in the first quarter. That would be the final bucket for Brooklyn in the frame, as the Rockets ended the quarter on a 15-0 run to take a 17-point lead into the second. Any chance the Nets had to win the quarter evaporated in the blink of an eye.
The Nets have struggled significantly in the first quarter this season, surrendering 36.3 points per quarter, which is the worst in the NBA. Those slow starts have hurt Brooklyn, whose second-half rallies have come up short multiple times this year. If the Nets want to start winning games, they need to start way better.
2. Terance Mann Impresses
The Nets acquired 28-year-old veteran Terance Mann to be a leader and mentor on an extremely young roster, but also to flip him at the trade deadline for a pick or two. Through the first three games of the season, Mann didn't play like someone who could fetch picks in three months. He averaged just eight points per game on 47% shooting from the field and 30% from three. Mann showed what he's capable of on Monday against the Rockets.
He exploded for 14 first-half points on 5-6 shooting, including an impressive put-back slam near the end of the half. Mann would finish the night with 21 points on the night, while chipping in six rebounds as well. If Mann can play like this more consistently, his trade value will continue to rise.
3. Defense Is a BIg Problem
This isn't a groundbreaking development by any means, but it's a major problem for the Nets right now. Entering Monday's game, the Nets' opponents were shooting 52.4% from the field. Only the Warriors and Suns had allowed a higher opponent field goal percentage this season. Houston shot 57.6% from the field on Monday, continuing a terrible start to the season for Brooklyn's defense.
The Nets were also giving up the most points per game entering Monday night, allowing 128.3 points a night. The Rockets exceeded that number with their 137 points. The Nets will continue to lose games if the defense keeps playing like this. Jordi Fernandez needs to address that side of the ball immediately.