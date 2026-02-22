Three Takeaways From Nets' Road Loss to Hawks

The Brooklyn Nets were coming off two embarrassing losses to championship-contending teams following the All-Star break, one to the Cleveland Cavaliers and another to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Nets got some good news before the game, with Nic Claxton returning from a right ankle sprain following a two-game absence, but it wasn't enough, as Brooklyn fell to the Atlanta Hawks 115-104.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets' road loss over the Hawks.

1. Atlanta's Defense Clamps Down Late

The Nets began the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run, leading to a Hawks timeout.

Atlanta looked well on its way to a win, but its defenders blew up many of Brooklyn's actions, threw multiple defenders at Michael Porter Jr., and forced several Nets into turnovers to score easy points in transition.

As a result, the Hawks responded with a 14-2 run to take a 105-104 lead with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter courtesy of a CJ McCollum 3-pointer.

The first four minutes of the fourth quarter showed that the Nets have what it takes to put together a solid stretch of basketball down the stretch of tight games, but it also showed that they need to find better counters to some of the defensive adjustments Atlanta made following the timeout.

2. MPJ to Clax Connection on Full Display

The Nets are a much better team when Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton share the floor. Plain and simple.

Both players were finding each other on cuts to the rim, dissecting Atlanta's defense to inflict considerable damage inside.

It's also clear that both players perform much better together rather than without. Both are the table setters of the current Nets' roster construction. As long as they're out there, the Nets can absolutely at least compete with most teams across the league.

3. Nets Rookies Show Improvement

Egor Dëmin had several nice takes to the rim and acrobatic finishes, showing that he is indeed capable of being more than just a spot-up shooter. Dëmin also excelled as an off-ball cutter, which will make him that much more dangerous in half-court situations.

Nolan Traoré's speed was on full display, and he had several strong takes to the rim, even if some of his attempts ended up as misses.

Drake Powell also looked much more comfortable with the ball in his hands, showing his potential as a driver and shot creator.