The Brooklyn Nets (10-19) returned home on Monday night for a non-conference matchup with the Golden State Warriors (16-16).

The Nets walked into Barclays Center riding the high of a thrilling road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves to give them their first three-game winning streak of the season. That winning streak came crashing down after a frustrating 120-107 loss to the Warriors.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets home loss to the Warriors.

1. Michael Porter Jr. Shines Again

"He is a living, breathing bucket."



Ian Eagle telling no lies about Michael Porter Jr. pic.twitter.com/3mBaMyLh2H — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 30, 2025

On a tough night offensively for a lot of Nets, Michael Porter Jr. showed up once again. All season long, MPJ has provided Brooklyn with consistent, efficient offensive production, and Monday night's game was no exception. He finished the night with 27 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

This was another game to add to Porter Jr.'s all-star case. He should be almost a lock for the All-Star Game at this point, as he's averaging over 25 points a game on almost 50% shooting from the field and 40% from behind the arc. Throw in a career best over three assists a game, and this season has been nothing short of special for the former Denver Nugget.

2. Egor Demin's Confidence Grows

After scoring in double figures in just five of his first 16 NBA games, Demin has now hit double digits in five of the Nets' last six games after a 23-point outing on Monday. The 19-year-old first-round pick out of BYU is growing more and more confident with each game, and he didn't look afraid of the moment against the Warriors.

Despite matching up against one of the all-time greats in Stephen Curry, Demin more than held his own. He controlled the offense, took care of the ball, and hit some big-time shots. He's now averaging almost ten points a game, to go with three boards and three assists a night. He's playing like the lottery pick Sean Marks took him with and is looking like a major piece for Brooklyn's future.

3. Nets Bench Lets Them Down

Brooklyn's starters were unbelievable on Monday night, going toe-to-toe with and even outplaying the Warriors for most of the night. However, when the bench unit came in, things went off the rails for the Nets. They combined for just 27 points, compared to 57 points for Golden State's bench unit. That unit's defense was shotty at best, giving up way too many easy looks and racking up the fouls.

Brooklyn's bench has usually been a strong suit lately, but Monday night, they were a liability. The starters more than played well enough to win, but they can't play all 48 minutes. Anytime Porter Jr., Nic Claxton, and Demin went to the bench, the run started for Golden State. A bad night for that bench unit ruined the Nets' chances at a four-game winning streak.