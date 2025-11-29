Three Takeaways From the Nets Home Loss to the 76ers

Following an extended break for the Thanksgiving holiday, the Brooklyn Nets (3-15) returned home to the Barclays Center for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers (10-8).

They were looking to avenge a 24-point loss to Philadelphia earlier this month, but they would have to do it without Michael Porter Jr, who's nursing a lower back injury. The Nets made it interesting late, but never led in a 115-103 loss to Philadelphia.

Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets home defeat to the 76ers.

1. Nets Offense Folds Without MPJ

Down their top two shot makers in Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas, it's not shocking that the Nets struggled to find any sort of offensive consistency on Friday. But things were especially bad against Philadelphia. In the first half, Brooklyn managed just 48 points on 38% shooting from the field and a brutal 4-19 from behind the arc. It would've been worse if they hadn't gotten to the free-throw line 16 times.

The Nets finished the game with 103 points on 40% shooting from the field. And with Porter Jr. dealing with a lower back injury, his timetable to return is murky. Jordi Fernandez will need to find some offensive answers in the meantime. It's not going to be easy to replace a 25-point-per-game scorer, but it needs to be better than it was on Friday.

2. Tyrese Martin Impresses Again

Tyrese Martin has established himself as the Nets' best offensive option off the bench recently, and he turned in another strong performance on Friday. He finished the game with 16 points on 7-12 shooting in 17 minutes. It's the fourth time in his last six games that Martin has reached double-digit scoring off the bench. H'e been scoring very efficiently too in those double-digit games, shooting over 50% from the field.

The 26-year-old former second-round pick was entering a pivotal third NBA season in Brooklyn this year, and he's delivering. Whether it's being part of the roster or a valuable trade chip down the line, Martin will be a huge contributor to the Nets' rebuild process. This has been a great breakout campaign for Martin.

3. Egor Demin Bounces Back

come for @whoisegor3's triple 👌



stay for the fan's celly 🏹 pic.twitter.com/WOQ36ozDa3 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 29, 2025

It was an awful first half for Demin, who was held scoreless and was 0-5 from the field. He looked overwhelmed by the Philadelphia pressure and played like a rookie. In the second half, Demin looked like a completely different player. He scored a career-high 23 points in the second half on 8-13 shooting from the field, which included five triples. He also added nine rebounds and five assists as he tried to will a comeback.

While Demin's second-half heroics ultimately weren't enough to complete the comeback, it's a fantastic sign for the franchise going forward. With Porter Jr. and Thomas hurt, Demin stepped up offensively to keep Brooklyn in the game. That's exactly what you want to see from your highly-touted lottery pick. This was a super encouraging game from Demin.