Eleven Total Players Ruled Out for Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against an East foe in the Miami Heat tonight, hoping to continue positioning itself for the 2026 NBA Draft.

What very long ago seemed a potentially competitive season has quickly turned for Brooklyn, as they now own the third-worst record in the league, just a half-game back from the Pacers at No. 2 and two full games back from Sacramento, who owns a league-worst 14-48 record.

The depth of the 2026 NBA Draft is getting unforseen hype, offering three No. 1-level prospects, all of which would bolster the Nets' future massively.

Unfortunately, that means games such as tonight's agains the Heat are essential must-lose, if Brooklyn wants to come away with the best possible odds.

Here are the injury reports for both the Nets and Heat ahead of an Eastern Conference bout:

Brooklyn Nets injuries:

Nic Claxton — Probable: Right thumb sprain

Egor Demin — Out: Left plantar fascia management

Tyson Etienne — Out: G League

Chaney Johnson — Out: G League

EJ Liddell — Out: G League

Drake Powell — Out: G League

Miami Heat injuries:

Vladislav Goldin — Out: G League

Keshad Johnson — Out: G League

Nikola Jovic — Out: Low back management

Trevor Keels — Out: G League

Pelle Larsson — Available: Left third mallet finger

Davion Mitchell — Questionable: Left shoulder contusion

Norman Powell — Out: Right groin strain

Terry Rozier — Out: Not with team

Dry Smith — Available: Left ankle soreness

Andrew Wiggins — Available: Left toe inflammation

The Nets list six players on their injury report in total, four of which are out due to G League assignment. Just starting center Nic Claxton and top pick Egor Demin are listed otherwise, with the former available to play and the latter out due to plantar fascia management.

Claxton is the third-leading scorer on the team, averaging 12.6 points and a team-high 7.2 rebounds. Demin has seen a solid debut year with the team, averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game. Notably, rookie Drake Powell will be on G League assignment Tuesday.

The Heat stand in a different position, listing 10 total players, six of which are out. Their rotation is set to take a big hit, with All-Star Norm Powell, as well as a rotational forward in Nikola Jovic out. Stingy guard Davion Mitchell is questionable to play with a left shoulder contusion.

The Nets and Heat will tip off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Kaseya Center in Miami, FL.