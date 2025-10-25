Three Takeaways from the Nets Home Opening Loss to the Cavaliers
Following a disappointing road loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Brooklyn Nets returned home to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night, hoping for better results than their season opener.
And they almost got it.
Brooklyn dealt with similar problems in its home opening 131-124 loss to the Cavaliers. Despite a strong game from Cam Thomas, the defense was once again an issue as the Nets fell to 0-2 on the young season.
However, the Nets showed a lot of heart and a will to win with a big comeback effort in the fourth quarter. Here are the three biggest takeaways from the Nets' home-opening defeat to Cleveland on Friday night.
1. Michael Porter Jr. Shows Offensive Prowess
After a 12-point Brooklyn debut on Wednesday night, Porter Jr. showed more of what he can offensively tonight. He tallied 14 points in the first half alone, on his way to 31 points by the end of the night. Brooklyn acquired Porter Jr. from Denver to give him a chance to be a number one scoring option, and he showed that ability on Friday night, despite the loss.
With the secondary scoring options struggling right now, the Nets will need Porter Jr. to continue scoring at a high rate if they want to be competitive in games and pick up wins. This game showed he's capable of doing just that.
2. Ziaire Williams Impresses
Williams was really the only non-Porter Jr./Cam Thomas player to provide a scoring punch on Friday. He exploded for 25 points off the bench on 9-13 shooting from the field. The 24-year-old former first-round pick only scored one point in the season-opening loss to Charlotte, but was a lot more effective on Friday.
Now in his fifth NBA season, the former Memphis Grizzly has a huge opportunity to cement his spot in the league with a strong year. And Friday night was a great example of what Williams can bring to the table when he's got it going. The Nets will need Williams to be more consistent, and if he is, he could eventually work his way into the starting lineup.
3. Nets Show Resilience
After a terrible showing in the season opener, the Nets dug themselves another big hole on Friday night. But this time, they flipped the script. Once trailing by 22 points early in the third quarter, the Nets dominated in the fourth quarter. Porter Jr., Thomas, and Williams were electric in the fourth, as the Nets' comeback attempt came up just short.
It's great to see this young team rally and fight, despite not getting the final result to go their way. That's a trait that will go a long way toward establishing a winning culture in year two under Jordi Fernandez. If the Nets can start games the way they finished Friday's game, this team could surprise a lot of people this season. What a gutsy response from this bunch.