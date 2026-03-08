Three Takeaways From the Nets Stunning Comeback Over the Pistons

The Brooklyn Nets (16-47) hit the road on Saturday night for a matchup with the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons (45-17).

The Nets had lost ten games in a row entering Detroit, but got some injury luck on their side when the Pistons decided to hold out star point guard Cade Cunningham due to a quad injury. After a slow start, the Nets pulled off an incredible fourth-quarter comeback to end the losing streak with a 107-105 victory.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Nets comeback win over the Pistons.

Ziaire Williams continues to surge

For the third game in a row, Ziaire Williams found himself in double figures off the Brooklyn bench. He finished Saturday night's game against Detroit with 23 points on 5-8 shooting. He had a few clutch threes late in the game to pull Brooklyn back and had an excellent night overall.

It's been an up-and-down season for Williams, who's averaging nearly ten points per game but has been wildly inconsistent at times. It feels like most nights are all or nothing for the former lottery pick, which is a frustrating aspect of his game. The key for Williams heading into next season will be consistency. If he can do that, the sky is the limit.

Brooklyn's guards struggle

With Cunningham not available for Detroit, it seemed like there might be a real opportunity for the Nets guards to get the better of the play in this game. Instead, it was the reserve guards for the Pistons that dominated the night. Nolan Traore and Terance Mann combined for just nine points and four assists. That duo got outplayed by Marcus Sasser and Daniss Jenkins on Saturday.

Traore is due a mulligan after multiple strong games in a row. Mann is the one who really let Brooklyn down. It was another poor performance from him. The move to acquire him just hasn't paid off for Sean Marks, and once Egor Demin is healthy, Mann should find a permanent seat on the bench.

Insane fourth-quarter comeback

You won't see many better late comebacks than what Brooklyn pulled off on Saturday. Trailing by 11 entering the quarter, having not played well for most of the night, the Nets finally put it all together to go on a huge 34-21 run. The defense was forcing turnovers, Michael Porter Jr. and Williams were hitting clutch shots, and the Nets did all the little things right.

You couldn't write a Hollywood blockbuster with a better way to end a ten-game losing streak than what the Nets pulled off in Detroit. This was easily one of, if not the, best wins of the entire season. While it ultimately won't mean much, this is the kind of game that can build confidence heading into next season for a young group.