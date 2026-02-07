Three Teams That Could Sign Tyrese Martin After the Nets Waived Him

The Brooklyn Nets waived four players on the day of the NBA's trade deadline to make room for new roster additions. The final cut was 26-year-old Tyrese Martin.

He played 97 games in his career with the Nets, originally being signed to a two-way contract before being transitioned to a standard NBA contract. Martin averaged 8.2 points and 3.4 rebounds per game on 40.1% shooting from the field during his two seasons in Brooklyn.

The highlight of his Nets tenure was a career-high 30 points in a 127-117 win against the Phoenix Suns last season. Martin's shown the ability to be a sparkplug beyond the arc and provide secondary playmaking throughout his time in the league. He's a low-risk, cheap investment who could still contribute to a team.

Charlotte Hornets

Charlotte is the hottest team in the NBA, going 9-1 in its last 10 games and now in the thick of the play-in race. With a 24-48 record, the Hornets sit at the 10 seed and with the moves the 11-seeded Chicago Bulls made at the deadline, it looks like they'll stay in the mix.

There's no shortage of guards on Charlotte's roster, but it doesn't have a veteran presence to guide the room. A player would have to be cut to make room for Martin, and the likely candidate is Malaki Branham, who was newly acquired from the Washington Wizards.

Orlando Magic

Guard depth and guard health have been in question for the Magic all season long. They have a solid trio of Desmond Bane, Anthony Black and Jalen Suggs, but could use more shooting and overall depth.

Rookie guard Jase Richardson saw some minutes while Suggs was out with an injury, but Orlando may want a more proven bench piece as it tries to escape the play-in. It's difficult to figure out who the Magic would cut to make room for Martin, but Jonathan Isaac feels like the prime candidate. He's played in 42 games this season, only averaging 2.8 points per game.

Detroit Pistons

Why not take a shot at a player who fits the archetype of wings/guards who have brought success this season? Javonte Green and Daniss Jenkins have been unexpected yet key role players who play hard on both ends of the floor.

Jenkins is still inexperienced, and bringing in Martin could add a secondary ball handler off the bench when there aren't many on the team besides Cade Cunningham. Bringing Martin in would also make for an easy cut of Dario Šarić, who was just acquired at the trade deadline.

There's always the scenario where Martin goes unsigned in free agency through the rest of this season. He played a minimal role for the Nets, which led to some inconsistent stretches. Martin can play hard defense and shoot the three, something NBA teams will always be in demand for.