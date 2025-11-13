Tyrese Martin Could be an Odd-Man-Out for the Nets

After starting two games this season for the Brooklyn Nets, Tyrese Martin's role with the team appears to be diminishing.

The 26-year-old's future was up in the air coming into the season, but he made the roster over players like Dariq Whitehead and Keon Johnson. Martin hasn't just been a veteran reserve either, he's played in all 11 games this season and had a brief stint in the starting lineup.

Now, however, it seems like he is being pushed to the side in favor of younger options. Whether the Nets elect to trade Martin or keep him in a reserve role, the trend of Martin's decrease in minutes and production should hold up.

Efficiency and overall production have dipped for him despite seeing similar minutes to his first season in Brooklyn. Martin is averaging 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game on 33.3% shooting from the field and 29.8% from three.

In the 2024-25 season, the combo guard played in 60 games, averaging 8.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and two assists per game on 40.6% shooting from the floor and 35.1% from long distance.

There have been bright spots for Martin this season, though, like a 16-point outing off the bench against the Indiana Pacers, where he closed out the game and hit clutch three-pointers. He has received plenty of praise from coaches and players during training camp and practices, but has lacked consistency in games.

In the Nets' most recent game against the Toronto Raptors, Martin only played 13 minutes and went scoreless on the night. If he isn't scoring, there aren't many other ways he can impact a game.

He has only shot over 50% from the field twice this season, struggling to create his own shots amid Brooklyn's playmaking shortcomings. The fourth-year man out of UConn is also a negative on the defensive end, lacking proper lateral quickness to keep up with players off the dribble.

Martin is unfortunately on the most obviously rebuilding teams in the NBA that will likely look for any reason to play its youth.

With players like Drake Powell, Ben Saraf and Jalen Wilson showing promise this season, the Nets could look to move Martin completely out of the rotation or gauge his interest in the trade market. Even though he has struggled to find consistent offense in the 2025-26 campaign, teams in the first and second apron could look to add a cheap shooter with a high ceiling.