What are Nolan Traoré's All-Rookie Chances After Late Surge?

Nolan Traoré has had one of the most rapid ascensions from the 2026 NBA Draft class. The Brooklyn Nets took a bet on the Frenchman's upside when they took him at No. 19 this past June.

He came out of two international professional seasons in the Betclic Élite League in France as an inefficient pass-first guard relying on his elite speed. It appeared he would need some time to adjust to the NBA's style of play after an up-and-down NBA Summer League and start to his rookie season, but he's made rapid improvements that few envisioned.

Traoré played in seven games across the Nets' first 27 games of the season, shooting a combined 5-for-21 from the field and struggling to be the playmaker he usually is. Because of his slow start, he spent a decent stretch in the G League.

Being with the Long Island Nets gave Traoré more opportunity to run the offense, and his confidence clearly grew with the amount of playing time he received with them. Through 14 games –– 13 starts –– in the G League, he averaged over 30 minutes per game and proved to be a versatile weapon. Traoré averaged 18.4 points, 6.1 assists and 3.1 assists per game on 49.7% field goal shooting and 43.3% three-point shooting.

His rookie season didn't really begin until late 2025.

As Brooklyn's direction started to lean more towards a tank, and with Traoré's successful stint in Long Island, he was inserted into the rotation as a consistent piece off the bench. From Dec. 21 to now, he's averaged 9.6 points and 4.1 assists per game, shooting just over 40% from the field and 30% from three.

He then climbed up the ladder again after being named a starter on Jan. 29 and has held that position since. Through 15 games in the starting lineup, Traoré is averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 assists and 1.6 stocks per game.

Luckily for the 19-year-old, his slow start to the season won't hold him back from making an All-Rookie team. The NBA's 65-game minimum requirement for awards does not apply to Rookie of the Year or the All-Rookie teams. With 22 games left in the regular season, Traoré has a real shot at earning league-wide recognition.

In the last NBA.com Rookie Ladder on Wednesday, Traoré was not on the list, but teammate Egor Demin was. Making it on the first team is a pipe dream at this point in the season, but he can work his way into second-team conversations.

There are three rookies that Traoré could feasibly catch in the All-Rookie race: Collin Murray-Boyles, Jeremiah Fears and Demin.

Traoré and Demin being from the same organization could factor into the league's decision for who makes the second team, similar to Derik Queen and Fears for the New Orleans Pelicans. Demin would definitely get the nod over Traoré if the season ended today, but their recent stretches favor the latter.

In Demin's last 15 games, he's averaging 10.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting worse than 40% from the field and better than 35% from deep. If Brooklyn's pair of rookie guards continue on their current paces, Traoré could easily be the popular pick.

Fears is likely to make the second team, based on the fact that he's played every game this season and has been fairly consistent, both starting and off the bench. Murray-Boyles is the most likely candidate for Traoré to replace.

The main aspects that the Toronto Raptors' rookie has going for him are the fact that he is contributing to winning basketball and is one of the best rookie defenders. Traoré has the scoring and playmaking advantages –– plus the All-Rookie honors are the awards that factor in winning the least.

In a way, Traoré's odds are near 50/50 right now, competing with Demin for a spot, but if he can increase his production, there is a world where both of the Nets' top rookies earn second-team honors.