What to Watch for in Brooklyn Nets vs. Thunder

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder for the first time this season.

The Nets were blown out by the Cleveland Cavaliers 112-84 last night, their first game back from the All-Star break.

Brooklyn shot an abysmal 30-for-87 from the field and were outrebounded 56-36, as Cleveland built up a lead as large as 43 points.

The Nets will presumably be without Michael Porter Jr. in the second half of a back-to-back set due to his history of back injuries and recent bout of knee tendinities. Nic Claxton might also be out of action once again due to a sprained right ankle.

This game will provide a golden opportunity for the Nets' rookies to step up and show what they can do with more touches with the ball, but they've been struggling to match up against players who are more physically developed.

It's much easier for the rookies to post gaudy statlines against other tanking teams like the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers, but that becomes much more difficult against teams fighting for a championship.

The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, but they should be with Chet Holmgren, who can pose a lot of problems against the Nets' interior defense without Claxton.

OKC's rolodex of physical, elite defenders will also likely make life difficult for the Nets' rookies, especially when Nolan Traoré looks to touch the paint and Egor Dëmin looks to get free behind the arc.

Cleveland's defense made life difficult for Day'Ron Sharpe last night. Given OKC's similar twin tower lineup, Sharpe could have his fair share of problems getting going inside in this one as well.

It'll be hard for the Nets to escape with a win in Loud City, but this could be a good opportunity for the rookies to learn what it's like to play against a championship-contending team in front of one of the most passionate fanbases in the league, which is important exposure for any young player who hopes to reach that next level.

It'll be up to the Nets' vets, such as Sharpe, Terance Mann, and Ziaire Williams, to serve as secondary coaches out there on the floor, set the tempo early, and not back down from OKC's physicality.

Even in a loss, a solid performance from at least one of the Nets' rookies could do a lot for their long-term growth.