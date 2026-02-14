Who Can Become the Next Brooklyn Nets' All-Star?

The Brooklyn Nets haven't had an All-Star since 2022, when Kevin Durant represented the team in the festivities.

Though Durant and Kyrie Irving were technically voted in as All-Stars during the 2023 season as Nets, both represented their new teams in the game, the Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks, respectively.

Here are the candidates on the current Nets' roster who have a shot of becoming the next player to represent Brooklyn in the All-Star Game.

Michael Porter Jr.

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) drives around Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) during the first quarter at Kia Center.

Michael Porter Jr. had a legitimate shot to make the All-Star team this season, as he's averaging 25 points per game on elite efficiency.

Porter has taken his game to the next level in his first season in Brooklyn, especially with his ability to score off the ball.

Had the Nets have had a better record, there's no doubt in my mind that Porter would've been representing the borough in Los Angeles.

Assuming MPJ sticks around in Brooklyn and is part of the next Nets team to compete for a title, Porter should eventually be able to get a chance to make his first All-Star team, but he'll need to continue scoring at this level for that to become a reality.

Nic Claxton

Feb 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) drives past Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) in the first quarter at Barclays Center.

Nic Claxton's numbers aren't gaudy, but he's proven he can impact winning basketball on both sides of the floor with the right personnel surrounding him.

Claxton was a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Durant and Irving's final season in Brooklyn and provided efficient scoring around the rim.

He's taken his game to a whole new level this season, especially as a playmaker and driver to the rim.

Claxton will never be a primary scorer, but his defensive and all-around contributions on a winning team could earn him a nod in the All-Star Game at some point.

Egor Dëmin

Feb 5, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Egor Demin (8) dunks during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center.

Egor Dëmin has recently shifted to the two guard position, but his 3-point shooting and playmaking skills could still help him produce the numbers necessary to make an All-Star team.

The key for him remains improving his midrange game and ability to drive and finish at the rim.

Nolan Traoré

Feb 11, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Nolan Traore (88) drives to the basket against Indiana Pacers guard Kobe Brown (24) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.

Nolan Traoré recently stepped in as the starting point guard for Dëmin, as his speed has helped him touch the paint with ease. He's also been showcasing an incredible floater and ability to spray the ball around the court.

Consistency in those departments could help him become an All-Star.