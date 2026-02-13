Nets' Egor Dëmin Speaks of Partnership With Backcourt Mate Nolan Traoré

The Brooklyn Nets have a potential future backcourt in store, featuring rookies Nolan Traoré and Egor Dëmin.

The Nets largely ran Dëmin at point guard all season, but with Traoré finding his niche at after an underwhelming start to his NBA career, Dëmin has slid to the two guard position, where he appears more comfortable.

Dëmin also appears to be comfortable with the Frenchman handling the floor general duties, which has made life easier for the sharpshooting 6-foot-8 guard from Moscow.

"It's been really cool using Nolan's strength as of speed," Dëmin said. "It opens up everything for everybody else, tremendously, and not just me, but everybody else, as I said, just our bigs. His ability to spray the ball out of the paint and get into the paint before he even passes to anybody or finish. I think it's amazing, and it helps us a lot. I think we play faster. I think that that's going to be big."

Nets coach Jordi Fernández has been big on physicality and positional size all season, the latter of which Dëmin certainly has. At times, however, Dëmin has appeared hesitant to take it to the rim, unlike his rookie counterpart.

“He and Egor can both create," Fernández said. "The next step is the level of physicality. Them being rookies will never be an excuse. They’ve got to use those minutes to improve their technique and learn how to play with more physicality right now.

“I don’t see it as one guy covering for the other. I like the shooting from both of them. Nolan’s not shy when he’s open. We’ve seen Egor shoot at a very high level. Nolan’s speed, his paint touches and pick-and-roll playmaking, same with Egor. They have clear goals, short-term things they need to do on both ends. As long as they keep taking those steps, they’re doing a great job and that’s what matters.”

With the NBA going smaller, many teams have opted to run three-guard lineups, including the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers. With the stockpile of guards on the Nets' roster, that is certainly a blueprint the team could look to follow as it builds towards title contention.

While Traoré and Dëmin have shown flashes in the early stages of their career, the key remains for them to be consistent, work on their games, and prove they can consistently help the Nets beat some of the best teams in the league.