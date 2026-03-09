Ziaire Williams' Hot Shooting Among Things to Watch for in Nets vs. Grizzlies

The Brooklyn Nets will face off against the Memphis Grizzlies for the second time this season. The Nets fell to the Grizzlies 103-98 in their last matchup on Jan. 11.

Brooklyn snapped its 10-game losing streak on Saturday in a 107-105 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Michael Porter Jr. will be getting the night off after pouring in 30 points on 10-of-25 shooting and grabbing 13 rebounds for rest purposes. Egor Dëmin will also continue to be out due to left plantar fascia injury management.

Memphis' injiry list is pretty lengthy, with Ja Morant ruled out due to a left elbow UCL sprain.

With Brooklyn largely healthy, this'll be a golden opportunity for some of its young players to step up in expanded roles with MPJ out of the lineup and build off its win over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

It'll also present a solid chance for veterans who are seeking larger roles for the rest of this season and beyond to prove how well they can pick up the scoring slack.

Ziaire Williams is coming off a 23-point performance on Saturday, going 5-for-8 from the 3-point line and getting himself to the free-throw line at will. Two of those triples came during clutch time, when the Nets were still fighting to get out ahead.

Williams will be facing off against his former team, so perhaps he will come into this game with an extra chip on his shoulder.

Noah Clowney could also be tasked with more scoring responsibilities in this one, given his ability to get downhill and hit 3-pointers.

Terance Mann may also be thrust into a bigger role, given his own shot-creating skills and ability to operate as a ball-handler in the pick-and-roll.

All eyes will continue to be on Nolan Traoré, though, who is coming off a forgettable two-point performance on 1-of-5 shooting. He also committed four turnovers to just two assists.

Traoré could use this game as an opportunity to bounce back against a less intimidating defense, though it'll be important for him to not play down to his opponent and continue to put pressure on the rim and push the tempo up the court.

Day'Ron Sharpe could also cut into Nic Claxton's minutes a little more after helping spark Brooklyn's comeback with his rebounding and interior scoring.

Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.