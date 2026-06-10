What Karim López and Nate Ament Could Bring to the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets worked out 19-year-old forwards Karim López and Nate Ament yesterday, per ESPN's Jeremy Woo. Brooklyn currently holds the sixth overall pick, but both players are often mocked later than that pick.

Ament is often mocked around the 10th pick, while López is mocked around the 15th, which could mean the Nets are willing to trade back in the draft. They have most often been linked to several guards projected to go in the top 10 and also a true big man in Aday Mara, but they're in a position where they can take their favorite prospect.

Karim López, New Zealand Breakers

Karim Lopez brings an intriguing combination of professional experience and versatility that could make him an appealing option for Brooklyn. He has already competed against seasoned professionals with the Breakers in Australia's National Basketball League while also representing Mexico on the international stage in both FIBA and Olympic competition.

During the 2025-26 NBL season, Lopez averaged 11.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, two assists and 2.2 stocks per game, showcasing his ability to impact the game on both ends of the floor. His efficient 50.2% shooting from the field highlights his scoring potential, while his developing three-point shot adds another dimension to his offensive game.

For the Nets, Lopez's skill set could fill a valuable role in the frontcourt. His ability to space the floor as a spot-up shooter and secondary playmaking in ball-screen actions fit the mold of the versatile players Brooklyn has prioritized in recent years.

Nate Ament, Tennessee

Despite a shaky start to the season that raised questions about his efficiency and defensive consistency, Ament remains one of the most intriguing prospects in this draft class. His development as a perimeter shooter has been encouraging, but his ability to create offense from the mid-range has been particularly impressive. While Ament still needs to add strength to his frame, he's consistently found ways to get to the free-throw line, a trait that often translates well to the NBA level.

Defensively, some concerns remain, particularly as a rim protector, but those issues shouldn't overshadow the positive aspects of his game. Ament has shown the ability to stay in front of his assignment and disrupt passing lanes with active hands and strong instincts. For a Nets team looking to add versatile talent with significant upside, Ament could be an ideal fit. If he falls outside the top 10 on draft night, Brooklyn may have the opportunity to land one of the biggest steals of the entire draft.