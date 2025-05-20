Should the Brooklyn Nets Trade Picks for Playmakers?
The Brooklyn Nets are currently penciled to have four picks in the first round of this year’s NBA Draft, currently owning picks 8, 19, 26 and 27.
While some fans would like to see Brooklyn utilize all four to help turn around a team that went 26-56 last season, it seems more than likely that the Nets will try to deal away a few picks in hopes for big return.
ESPN’s Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo wrote in their post-combine mock draft, “Brooklyn has veteran players, including Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks in this draft, and future assets to dangle if it wants to move higher in the lottery. Teams expect the Nets, who are also operating in the interest of present and future cap space, to consolidate some of what they have.”
The word consolidate is not something Brooklyn fans want to hear, I am sure, when it comes to their draft picks, but a chance at an NBA Superstar back in Brooklyn could be a recipe for success on a Nets team wanting to get back to glory.
In the post-combine mock, a proposal on consolidating the No. 26 and No. 27 picks from the Nets was what Givony and Woo wrote could be packaged together for a chance at an NBA All-Star, depending on what teams reach out.
While there have been rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially joining the New York Nets after naming New York as one of his favorite places to play basketball, there is nothing set in stone for the two-time NBA MVP.
Brooklyn has little over a month to figure out what they will do with their four first round picks, but do not be shocked if they manage to move some of those picks for an NBA Star to shine in Brooklyn.