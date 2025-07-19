Lakers Make Big Bronny James Decision for Nuggets Game
For their NBA Summer League finale in Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets are facing off on Friday night. The Lakers and Nuggets are both just 1-3 through the first four games of the Summer League, as neither team did well enough to make the four-team playoff.
Many fans were likely looking forward to watching Bronny James in action, but the Lakers have decided to sit him for their last game in Vegas.
Via Tomer Azarly: "Bronny James is OUT for the Lakers Summer League finale tonight [vs] the Nuggets."
Bronny James has received plenty of criticism, especially for just being a 55th overall pick, but has truly turned heads in Las Vegas this summer. Through four appearances in Vegas, James averaged 14.3 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game with 47.6/30.0/78.6 shooting splits.
Of course, those numbers are brought down by a forgettable first game, as the young guard was much more comfortable in his last three outings. On Thursday, his last game in Las Vegas, James dropped 18 points and five assists on 7-13 shooting from the field.
The Lakers also decided to sit out standouts Dalton Knecht and Darius Bazley against the Nuggets on Friday, while Denver kept out many of their more impactful players as well. Still, both teams are looking to finish their 2025 Summer League on a high note.