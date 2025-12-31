Predicting Nuggets' Record for Every Game Without Nikola Jokic

The Denver Nuggets will have at least 16 games on their regular season calendar in which they won't have Nikola Jokic on the floor, as he recovers from his hyperextended left knee suffered against the Miami Heat.

Without Jokic, it'll be the toughest challenge the Nuggets have faced so far this season, who are now down four of their five starters for the time being, and enter a critical stretch of the regular season schedule where the top of the Western Conference now looks tight and extremely competitive.

So what's on the horizon for the Jokic-less Nuggets? At least 10 matchups on the road and five back-to-backs, but just five games against teams currently slated to make the postseason in either conference. It definitely won't be easy, but Denver could still have a chance to come out on the other side of it looking okay.

Here's a game-by-game prediction of how the Nuggets might fare without Jokic in the mix for nearly the next month:

12/31 at Toronto Raptors: LOSS

The Nuggets are bound to feel the void left by Jokic in his first game sidelined. They'll be without four of their five regular starters, and will have to do it all on the road against one of the tougher teams out of the Eastern Conference.

Barring a Jamal Murray masterclass performance back in Canada, I'll pin the Nuggets with a loss in game one without the Joker.

1/2 at Cleveland Cavaliers: LOSS

Another tough challenge approaches the Nuggets on their lengthy road trip against an up-and-down Cavaliers team that's getting healthier and desperate to gain some traction to stay afloat in the Eastern Conference.

The Nuggets' availability will likely be limited to being without four of their five starters once again in this one, and as a result, they might just be overwhelmed by this Cavaliers team.

1/4 at Brooklyn Nets: WIN

The losing streak has to come to an end at some point. A softer matchup against a sub-.500 Nets team can certainly provide that for the Nuggets and stop the bleeding, at least for a little bit.

1/5 at Philadelphia 76ers: LOSS

We won't be getting a classic Joel Embiid-Nikola Jokic battle for this meeting against the 76ers, and that might leave the Nuggets a bit undermatched against Philadelphia, who's had some impressive play in their backcourt throughout the course of this season.

The 76ers haven't been exactly perfect on their home floor (9-8), but on the second night of a back-to-back for the depleted Nuggets, they'll have a good opportunity to come out on top for this one.

1/7 at Boston Celtics: LOSS

When it rains, it pours. Boston's consistently been one of the best teams playing on their own floor throughout this season (15-2), and could very well leave the Nuggets coming up short again before they head back home from a lengthy road trip.

1/8 vs. Atlanta Hawks: WIN

This might be the time for the Nuggets to get some much-needed reinforcements in their lineup, perhaps in the form of Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon, who have missed the past several weeks with long-term injuries.

If able to just a bit healthier at this point in the calendar, the Nuggets could rebound in a big way back on their home floor against a shaky Hawks team.

1/11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks: LOSS

It'll be a big test for this Nuggets team to match up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, if healthy, and come out with a win without Jokic's offensive prowess to match the Bucks' MVP talent. Milwaukee, another desperate team, could very well inch out a win in Denver.

1/13 at New Orleans Pelicans: WIN

At this point, the Nuggets really need to start building some momentum––they're 2-5 without the Joker, and likely falling in the Western Conference picture. New Orleans has had a turbulent season thus far, so Denver might be able to take advantage.

1/14 at Dallas Mavericks: WIN

The Nuggets have lost their past two meetings aganst the Mavericks, and will be in a tough spot if they lose another. We'll give Denver another win, and their first two-game win-streak without Jokic.

1/17 vs. Washington Wizards: WIN

Back at home against one of the NBA's worst, the Wizards, this is one the Nuggets have to win, even if Jokic is sidelined. A win in this one could make for Denver's third in a row, and start building some much-needed confidence.

1/18 vs. Charlotte Hornets: WIN

It'll be the second leg of a back-to-back for the Nuggets. But, being back on their home floor, facing a softer Hornets team, and starting to have some positive momentum behind them, winning number four in a row will be the end result.

1/20 vs. Los Angeles Lakers: LOSS

The winning streak officially comes to an end here against the Lakers, who will have the benefit of going against the man in the Joker, who's consistently given Los Angeles fits in recent years. Luka Doncic and their offense are a poor matchup for a beaten-up Denver team, and could leave them falling short.

1/22 at Washington Wizards: WIN

Their second matchup against the Wizards for this season is another matchup the Nuggets have to win. We'll give them it here, bouncing back from a hypothetical loss against the Lakers.

1/23 at Milwaukee Bucks: WIN

Another team the Nuggets will meet twice while Jokic is out of the mix: Denver will hope to have some better luck against the Bucks for game number two.

If Jamal Murray is on offense, and the other end of the floor is held somewhat intact, they'll certainly have a good chance to split their two games on the season 1-1.

1/25 at Memphis Grizzlies: WIN

Best case scenario, this would be the final game Denver is without Jokic with his four-week recovery timeline, and with a two-game road winning streak in their back pocket, another win against a sub-.500 Grizzlies team wouldn't be out of the question.

Final Record Prediction: 9-7

If a 9-7 record is the end result while without Jokic, all-in-all, there's certainly worse outcomes that could be in play.

The Nuggets offense will have to rely on some explosive outings from the hands of Jamal Murray, and the defense will have to take steps forward from their average results thus far without Jokic's offensive prowess to compensate.

If that progression can come to life, and Denver can get at least a couple of their starters back while Jokic recovers, going over .500 is a more-than-feasible goal to attain.

