LeBron James Makes Unexpected Appearance With Nikola Jokic's Agent

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made an appearance with Nikola Jokic's agent amid rumors

Logan Struck

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The NBA offseason is a wild time, and this summer has seen some of the league's biggest stars thrown around a plethora of rumors. Of course, the biggest trade of the offseason was 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant getting sent to the Houston Rockets, but there has been plenty of talk about superstars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo also being on the move.

If LeBron James's time with the Los Angeles Lakers reaches an end and he hits either the trade market this season or free agency next summer, he will only have a handful of potential suitors, but he could be a game-changer for a select franchise.

Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One team that has been thrown around in talks around James's uncertain future has been the Denver Nuggets, as the pairing of him and Nikola Jokic seems like a very intriguing idea. If two of the smartest players in the league were able to team up, in Denver nonetheless, it would be incredible.

While it seems very far-fetched, it is undoubtedly a possibility. Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, recently posted an Instagram picture with LeBron James and his agent, Maverick Carter on a trip in France.

Via Misko Raznatovic: "The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026! @kingjames @mavcarter"

Of course, this could mean nothing and Raznatovic could just be good friends with Carter in the sports agency world, but it is certainly interesting to the public eye. Time will tell if this means anything, but the idea of LeBron James to the Nuggets is worth keeping an eye on.

Logan Struck is a writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's On SI since 2023

