LeBron James Makes Unexpected Appearance With Nikola Jokic's Agent
The NBA offseason is a wild time, and this summer has seen some of the league's biggest stars thrown around a plethora of rumors. Of course, the biggest trade of the offseason was 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant getting sent to the Houston Rockets, but there has been plenty of talk about superstars like LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo also being on the move.
If LeBron James's time with the Los Angeles Lakers reaches an end and he hits either the trade market this season or free agency next summer, he will only have a handful of potential suitors, but he could be a game-changer for a select franchise.
One team that has been thrown around in talks around James's uncertain future has been the Denver Nuggets, as the pairing of him and Nikola Jokic seems like a very intriguing idea. If two of the smartest players in the league were able to team up, in Denver nonetheless, it would be incredible.
While it seems very far-fetched, it is undoubtedly a possibility. Nikola Jokic's agent, Misko Raznatovic, recently posted an Instagram picture with LeBron James and his agent, Maverick Carter on a trip in France.
Via Misko Raznatovic: "The summer of 2025 is the perfect time to make big plans for the fall of 2026! @kingjames @mavcarter"
Of course, this could mean nothing and Raznatovic could just be good friends with Carter in the sports agency world, but it is certainly interesting to the public eye. Time will tell if this means anything, but the idea of LeBron James to the Nuggets is worth keeping an eye on.