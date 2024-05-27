Inside The Nuggets

NBA Executive Reportedly Proposes Massive Lakers-Nuggets Trade

Could the Los Angeles Lakers and Denver Nuggets make a blockbuster deal?

Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) defend in the third quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) passes the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) defend in the third quarter during game five of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Lakers will almost certainly make a trade this offseason that attempts to prolong their championship window with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. With some valuable assets that could help bring back a third star next to those two, the Lakers have some options this summer. 

The same few names are regularly listed as the potential star options for Los Angeles this summer, but speaking recently with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, one NBA executive proposed a much more unexpected trade.

According to Deveney, an Eastern Conference executive named Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. as the type of player the Lakers should target.

“If they want to get better, that is who they’d go after,” the Eastern Conference GM reportedly told Heavy Sports. “They need a gunner who is not afraid to shoot and they’d be much better off if he can be a 3-4 like LeBron, if he is not a size mismatch. A knockdown shooter who creates space, that’s the first step to getting them back to contender status again.”

The Lakers are very familiar with Porter, having faced him in the playoffs each of the last two seasons. Porter was incredible in this year's opening round against Los Angeles, helping his Nuggets secure a five-game series win.

While Los Angeles would certainly benefit from a player like Porter, it seems unlikely Denver moves him, much less to a conference rival.

