Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves Due to Injury
Riding a two-game winning streak, the Denver Nuggets are set to face a familiar opponent, the Minnesota Timberwolves, on Tuesday night.
The Timberwolves are on a two-game winning streak of their own, but they are also looking for a season series sweep over the Nuggets on Tuesday, as they have already beaten them three times this season.
Unfortunately for the Nuggets, as they look to avoid the sweep, they will be shorthanded. The Nuggets are playing without two stars, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., putting much of the offensive weight on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic against one of the league's top defenses.
Michael Porter Jr. has only missed three games for the Nuggets this season, as they are not used to having him out of the lineup. So, on Tuesday night, Denver is forced to switch things up.
The Nuggets are starting Jalen Pickett, Christian Braun, Peyton Watson, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic against the Timberwolves on Tuesday, marking the first time these five have started a game together this season.
Sophomore guard Jalen Pickett is earning the first start of his young career on Tuesday night. This season, the 25-year-old guard is averaging just 3.4 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 11.7 minutes per game, but with Denver's weakened backcourt depth, he gets the starting nod against a tough Minnesota team.
The Nuggets will seriously need their supporting cast to step up around Jokic, as he, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun are the only legitimate offensive threats in the lineup.