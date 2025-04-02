Nuggets Announce New Starting Lineup vs Timberwolves Due to Injury

Injury Update ahead of tonight’s game against the Timberwolves:



AVAILABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Left Ankle Impingement)

Christian Braun (Left Foot Strain)

Aaron Gordon (Illness/Right Calf Injury Management)



OUT:

Jamal Murray (Right Hamstring Tightness)

