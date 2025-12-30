Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Blowout Loss to Heat

For the first time this season, the Denver Nuggets have suffered consecutive losses. On Monday night, the Nuggets got crushed in a 147-123 loss to the Heat, and things could not be much worse for this Denver team.

Here are three instant takeaways from Denver's blowout loss in Miami, as they start their seven-game road trip 0-2.

The most crushing injury yet

The Nuggets were already playing without three starters, as Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, and Cam Johnson all deal with injuries. On Monday night, however, they sustained their worst injury yet.

Three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic left Monday's game late in the second quarter after an apparent knee injury and did not return.

Nikola Jokic went down with an apparent leg injury vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/4kPf9HAOt8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 30, 2025

With Jokic sidelined for the second half, the Nuggets were outscored by 24 points, as it became virtually impossible for the Nuggets to stay competitive with four starters out, especially the superstar center.

Jokic finished his night with 21 points, five rebounds, and eight assists through 19 minutes of action, as his injury completely changed the outlook of the game. At this point, all the Nuggets can do is hope it is not too serious.

Another night with no defense

Over the last 15 games entering Monday night, the Nuggets posted the NBA's fourth-worst defensive rating. In this matchup with the Heat, their defense was as bad as it has been all season.

Miami's 147 points scored on Monday night mark the most points allowed by the Nuggets this season, as they had eight players score in double figures, led by Norman Powell, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Nikola Jovic, each with 20+.

Of course, it does not help when they are severely shorthanded, but the Nuggets simply cannot win games when they play this level of defense, regardless of who is on the floor. Having the league's top offense means nothing when they cannot stop the other team from scoring.

Spencer Jones needs his standard contract

Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NBA players on two-way contracts can play up to 50 regular season games, and at this rate, the Nuggets will have a decision to make with Spencer Jones. In Monday's loss, Jones seemed to be one of the few Nuggets players willing to play defense, while dropping 16 points on 5-5 shooting from deep on the other end.

This was Jones' 28th appearance of the season, meaning the Nuggets have 22 more games out of him before being forced to make their final decision. However, the second-year forward will likely be promoted to a standard contract before then.

