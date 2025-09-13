Nuggets Newcomer Could Be Unlocked Alongside Nikola Jokic
As the NBA season inches closer, all eyes are on the league's best teams to see how they spent their offseason. Some teams added big names, others utilized the draft. Some didn't do much, or just flat out did nothing at all.
For the Denver Nuggets, they've made a few key moves that will definitely affect their rotation this upcoming season. The biggest move was trading away one of their key starters, Michael Porter Jr., to the Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson.
Why Cameron Johnson Matters
While Porter Jr. was a great shooter and glue guy for Denver, his lack of ball movement in a system run by a high-IQ passing big man did not bode well on many nights. With the addition of Johnson, who moves well off the ball but can pass and obviously shoot when needed.
In an article posted by ESPN, writers Chris Herring and Kevin Pelton discuss the best newcomers to watch on new teams.
Denver's Johnson placed in third, with Pelton writing, "Given the remarkable similarity between Johnson's production for the Brooklyn Nets and the production of the player he's replacing in Denver (Michael Porter Jr.), one of the fascinating questions going into this season is whether Johnson will perform better now that he gets to team with three-time MVP Nikola Jokic."
The greatness of Jokic is that he makes his teammates better. He passes the ball, sets up plays before they even happen, and can adjust on a whim. That style of play plays to Johnson's advantage as a movement shooter and good cutter, and playing with Jokic could unlock him even more.
An Interesting Statistic
The 29-year-old guard is known for being a prolific shooter. In the article, it was noted how most Nugget newcomers since 2018-19 shot about one percentage point better. If Johnson follows that trend, that would bring his average of over 39% from beyond the arc to over 40%. That would make him one of the most elite shooters in the league.
With Johnson back on a team that is vying for the championship, along with playing with one of the greatest players of all time, things are looking positive for Denver. They will need to capitalize on each other's skills, and if that successfully happens, there's a real chance the Nuggets could see themselves at the top of the standings next April, despite how strong the OKC Thunder appear.