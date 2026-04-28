Winners and Losers From Nuggets' Season-Saving Game 5 Win

Many fans lost hope when the Denver Nuggets fell behind 3-1 in their first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and for good reason after a couple of disastrous performances, but they thrived with their season on the line on Monday night. The Nuggets defended their home court with a 125-113 Game 5 win, cutting Minnesota's lead to 3-2.

Obviously, this was what the Nuggets needed to keep their season alive, and it also gave them some optimism about coming back from the 3-1 deficit. Here are a few winners and losers from Monday's Game 5 win:

Winner: Nikola Jokic

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) works around Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) in the first quarter at Target Center. | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Finally, what we've been waiting for. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has been struggling this series, shooting just 33.8% from the field in their three losses and 15% from three-point range. Not to mention, he has practically disappeared in the clutch. Much of that credit goes to Timberwolves center and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert, but on Monday night, Jokic finally woke up.

Jokic finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 16 assists, and two blocks while shooting 9-15 from the field and 8-10 from the free-throw line.

Jokic was very close to becoming the biggest "loser" of the entire series, with questions about whether he has lost his touch, but he quieted the doubters in Game 5. Now, he just needs to do that two more times to take the series.

Winner: Cam Johnson

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) after making a three-pointer during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Many people believed Johnson was largely brought in as a three-point specialist, but on Monday, he showed the real reason the Nuggets took the chance on him. Despite struggling from beyond the arc, shooting 2-7, he showed off his playmaking and off-the-dribble skillset. Johnson was a perfect 6-6 from inside the arc, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Especially with Aaron Gordon sidelined, the Nuggets needed more from Johnson offensively, and he stepped up big time.

Loser: Denver's fourth quarter

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bones Hyland (8) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) guards in the second quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have continued to struggle in the fourth quarter this series, and even in a double-digit win, it was no different. Denver led by as many as 27 points during Game 5, yet in the fourth quarter, the Timberwolves were able to cut the deficit to 10 with a concerning 17-5 run in just four minutes.

The Nuggets were outscored 38-28 in the final period, as if the game were any closer through the first three quarters, this could have spelled trouble for Denver. Whether they felt the game was already over and let their foot off the gas, or they simply fell apart, this was a bad late-game showing by the Nuggets.

Winner: Spencer Jones

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) and Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Did we see the best game of Spencer Jones' young NBA career on Monday night? The converted two-way forward finished his night with 20 points, three rebounds, three steals, and three blocks, making plays on both ends of the court through 37 minutes.

Of course, everyone knows Jones will hustle and play defense. However, knocking down four three-pointers in a playoff game was certainly not expected. Jones shot 7-9 from the field and 4-5 from deep, led by an impressive 11-point third-quarter performance on perfect 4-4 shooting from the field and 3-3 from beyond the arc.

Filling in for the injured Gordon, the Nuggets simply needed Jones to do his job. On Monday night, he did much more than what they expected out of him, as he was even the Nuggets' leading scorer through the first three quarters.

Winner: Jonas Valanciunas

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman talks with center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during a substitution during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

After not playing in each of Denver's last two games, backup center Jonas Valanciunas got some run in Game 5. While there are doubts about the impact Valanciunas has when he plays, he was actually the tone-setter the Nuggets needed on Monday night.

Valanciunas finished with nine points on perfect 4-4 shooting, but his impact went well beyond the box score. The Timberwolves have been more physical than the Nuggets for the entire series, so why is this Lithuanian enforcer sitting on the bench? In just ten minutes of action, Valanciunas gave the Nuggets a boost, simply as a physical presence that they do not have anywhere else on the roster.

Sure, Valanciunas committed five fouls in ten minutes, but we should expect to see him get back into the rotation in the rest of this series as the Nuggets look for more answers.

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