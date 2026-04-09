David Adelman Weighs In on Nuggets' Blazing 10-Game Win Streak

The Denver Nuggets managed to do something that's never been done in the Nikola Jokic era following their commanding win over the Memphis Grizzlies

In what would be a 136-119 Nuggets win vs. the Grizzlies, it now marks Denver's 10th win in a row to extend the NBA's current longest win streak.

But more impressively, it's the first time that the Nuggets have logged 10 consecutive wins in a season since Jokic has been with the team since 2015, and the franchise's longest win streak since the 2012-13 season when they won 15 games in a row; not losing for over a month.

A big-time accomplishment for everyone involved in Denver, and certainly comes at an ideal time considering this group is right on the cusp of another postseason appearance.

David Adelman Reacts to the Streak

As the potential for that historic streak was in reach, Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke before facing the Grizzlies about the chance to extend the team's first 10-game win streak of the past decade, noting he hadn't even recognized the historical implications another victory would bring.

"I had no idea that was the case. I guess I've been here for all those years. I don't know," Adelman said of the Nuggets' win streak. "I've been around aggressive losing streaks before, and they just last forever and ever. So, yeah, this has been unique. And so this whole season's been unique, man. I feel like we played really well to start. Then we survived for three months, and now we're playing really well again."

"And it's just kind of been that kind of year. So, a cool way to close it out with three to go. Hopefully, momentum's building; it feels like it is, with the vibe of the group... I think what they've done a good job of is just look at the challenge that's ahead of them that day and not think about the fact that we're on a heater, we're winning games, all those things."

Then, once Adelman was finally able to get on the other side of that game against Memphis to officially cement that win streak, things felt even more rewarding for both him and the players that were a part of it.

“It means something to me just because I’ve been here for all of this," Adelman said postgame, via Brendan Vogt. "I was not aware of that… it says a lot about the group staying with it…when your schedule breaks your way you have to take advantage of it. And we’ve done that.”

A New Historical Feat in the Nikola Jokic Era

Despite all of the success and statistical anomalies that the Nuggets have seen since their three-time MVP arrived on the scene and dominated as he has year in and year out, it's yet to come with a double-digit win streak with him on the roster until now.

The win streak initially started as a result of a humbling road loss to this same Grizzlies team earlier last month that clearly set a fire under this roster to take things to another level in the weeks ahead.

In that stretch, the Nuggets have gotten healthier, both sides of the ball are flowing smoother than they had for the prior three months, and thus allowed Denver to climb their way into the third-seed in the Western Conference because of it.

Apr 8, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) and guard Bruce Brown (11) and center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Now, the road only continues for Denver with two games left to go in the regular season.

Adelman and his crew will have the opportunity to close out the year on what would be a blazing hot 12-game losing streak to then cement themselves as the third seed in the West, then a first-round matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves— who have now locked themselves into the sixth spot.

Time will tell if Denver can put the pieces together for that streak to extend. Yet with how they've looked as of late, the sky might be the limit for how high this Nuggets team can climb by the end of the year.