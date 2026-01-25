NBA Suddenly Postpones Nuggets-Grizzlies Game

The Denver Nuggets traveled to Tennessee to finish off a three-game road trip against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, but unfortunately for them, they picked the worst weekend to travel. Due to extreme weather conditions, the NBA has decided to postpone Sunday's Nuggets versus Grizzlies game.

Just two hours before tip-off, when players were already going through their pre-game routine, the Nuggets and Grizzlies learned that they would not be suiting up at 1:30 p.m. MT in Memphis.

Nuggets-Grizzlies game in Memphis today has been postponed due to weather conditions. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 25, 2026

Nuggets might benefit from extreme weather

While this is an unfortunate situation to be in, especially since the Nuggets could not travel home if they even wanted to, this actually works in their favor. The Nuggets are coming off a back-to-back series on Thursday and Friday, and had to jump right into an early game on Sunday. While they are already dealing with injuries and travel, this was very unfavorable scheduling.

In fact, Nuggets head coach David Adelman addressed this scheduling issue.

"I'm just going to say this, and this is not me complaining. But, we go back to back in Milwaukee, playing an 8:30 game, central time, and now we're playing an afternoon game on Sunday," Adelman said. "...And if we're playing at 8 o'clock on Sunday night or 7 o'clock, it does change things, because the prep changes. And, you know, we have to fly down to Memphis tonight because of the weather, and all those factors matter if you play a guy or not."

The Nuggets have been dealing with some significant injuries, as there was a chance that they would have to play Sunday's game without their seven best players. Nikola Jokic, Cam Johnson, Aaron Gordon, and Christian Braun were all ruled out against the Grizzlies, while Jamal Murray, Jonas Valanciunas, and Peyton Watson were listed as questionable.

By postponing the game, this likely saves the Nuggets from having to play extremely shorthanded for the second straight game, as this could give them time to get Murray, Valanciunas, and Watson all back into the lineup.

Tonight’s Nuggets-Grizzlies game has been postponed. pic.twitter.com/GDP8RGMWXZ — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) January 25, 2026

The NBA said that "the date for the rescheduled game will be announced at a later time." However, The Denver Post's Bennett Durando reports that the Nuggets are trying to fly out of Memphis on Sunday night, meaning the game will likely be rescheduled for a later date.

It is extremely rare for an NBA game to get rescheduled because of inclement weather, but with such a big snowstorm rolling through Memphis, it is in the best interest of the league to keep the teams and fans off the road and safe.

We can expect another announcement by the NBA on Sunday afternoon or Monday morning for a rescheduled date and time for this matchup.

