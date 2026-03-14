Nuggets Reveal Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray Injury News for Lakers Game

The Denver Nuggets could see both Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon on the floor in their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a recent injury report update from the Nuggets, both Murray (ankle) and Gordon (hamstring) have been upgraded to probable with their respective injuries.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Lakers:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Sprain)

Aaron Gordon (Right Hamstring Injury Management)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/2vHQgLDodS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 13, 2026

The Nuggets have still listed Peyton Watson out with his hamstring injury that's sidelined him for over a month. But as for their two starters that have been dealing with lingering injuries themselves, they're trending in the right direction to give it a go against the Lakers.

A massive lift for the Nuggets rotation in a critical game against one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

Nuggets' Jamal Murray, Gordon Trending to Play vs. Lakers

Believe it or not, the Lakers are now the current third-seed in the Western Conference with just under a month to go in the regular season, while the Nuggets still sit below them at the six spot, and clawing for better seeding across the coming weeks to claim that coveted homecourt in the gauntlet that is the West in the playoffs.

That makes this game between the Nuggets and Lakers extra important for both sides, and for Denver to have both Murray and Gordon healthy enough and on the floor gives this roster a major lift on both ends of the floor when they need it most.

Murray has been in the midst of a career-best season for the Nuggets at an All-NBA level when he's been healthy, yet had suffered an ankle sprain in a recent game against the New York Knicks that took him out for the rest of that outing, but hasn't sidelined him for any game after.

In the 62 games he's been healthy this year, Murray's averaged a career-high 25.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 7.1 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 42.9% from three. He's currently leading the Nuggets in total points on the season, ranking number nine among the league's total scorers in the process.

Mar 11, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to a play in the second half against the Houston Rockets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

So far this season, Murray has only missed five games due to injury or illness, with his last absence being nearly two months ago on January 23rd against the Milwaukee Bucks.

It seems like he has no intention of adding onto that missed games total, and will more likely than not be suiting up against the Lakers to make that happen.

The same can be said for Aaron Gordon, who comes off missing the Nuggets' latest game against the San Antonio Spurs after having recently come off a nagging hamstring injury, and wasn't going to play in the second leg of a back-to-back; a game that Denver ended up winning thanks to a 20-point comeback anyways.

In the 26 games that Gordon has played this year, he's averaged 16.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while shooting 49.2% from the floor, and being a major factor in the Nuggets' success on both ends of the floor.

Expect to see both Gordon and Murray in the mix for Denver against the Lakers as they try to extend their winning ways to two straight victories after a statement win in San Antonio.