Nikola Jokic Calls Out Booing Nuggets Fans After Comeback Win vs. Pelicans

In the second game of the season, some Denver Nuggets fans were already fed up. After losing the season opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder and going down by as many as 23 points in the first half of Saturday's game to the New Orleans Pelicans, you could hear some boos from the Ball Arena crowd.

Of course, the Nuggets ultimately stormed back to beat the Pelicans in overtime, headlined by a dominant 37-18 fourth quarter and a 42-point explosion by Jamal Murray, but these crowd boos did not sit well with Denver superstar Nikola Jokic. After the game, Jokic called out the fans who booed them on Saturday night, telling them not to come back.

"We get booed in the first home game, and I think those fans who booed us, they don't need to come here anymore," Jokic said. "Because if you guys follow us, you know that we never quit, and we came back from much worse or similar situations. So if you ask me, they're not welcome anymore."

"First home game, and I think those fans that boo us, they don't need to come anymore."



"If you guys follow us, you know that we never quit."



Nikola Jokic with a response to the fans that were booing the team tonight: pic.twitter.com/TuOdhwjynn — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) October 25, 2026

Jokic says that the Nuggets never quit, and he is spot on. In the Jokic era (2016-), they have had ten comebacks of 20 points or more, and 28 comebacks of 18 or more. Saturday's 23-point comeback is tied for the third-largest in franchise history.

Should Jokic be upset?

Obviously, fans booing the Nuggets in their home opener rubbed Jokic the wrong way. While most of the time we can understand why fans boo their home team, this was a bit uncalled for from the Denver crowd.

This Nuggets franchise has been far too successful over the past eight years for fans to be booing the team in the second game of the season, especially when it felt obvious they were more than capable of coming back to win, which they proved by actually doing so. This Nuggets crowd obviously doesn't boo much, so Jokic was likely thrown off, and we can understand why.

The Pelicans are blowing out the Nuggets in Denver



Loud boos coming from the crowd 🍿 pic.twitter.com/hRGo7MKAX0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) October 25, 2026

On the other hand, Jokic saying that these fans shouldn't come back to Ball Arena is a bit extreme. The fans who boo the team are realistically the ones who care the most, even if it was a poor decision to boo them in this instance. After their first-round playoff exit last season, fans are a bit on edge, so facing a large deficit to the Pelicans, of all teams, likely caused their built-up frustration to release.

We already saw the Nuggets bounce back from the large deficit on Saturday night, but now they need to learn their lesson from the unacceptable start to the game to avoid falling into gaping holes again this season.

We also have to remember the Nuggets were significantly shorthanded against the Pelicans, so really, it was nice for them to get this ugly performance out of the way and return to being the Denver team we are used to seeing.

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