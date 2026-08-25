Nuggets Announce New Court Design Ahead of 2026-27 Season

The Denver Nuggets' home floor is undergoing some changes for the 2026-27 season.

The Nuggets revealed that their court would be seeing a few tweaks within a video posted to social media this week.

Got some new flooring 👀 pic.twitter.com/XmExcCYPKp — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) August 25, 2026

A few changes are going to be in store on the hardwood. While the Nuggets' same pickaxe-and-ball logo will remain at center court, the surrounding features will be looking much different.

The apron will be a dark wood. The painted area is now a dark blue. The controversial "5280" wordmark remains at the free throw line, and a brand-new Denver skyline will be presented at center court under the Nuggets' logo.

The team also posted a full photo of what the new court is expected to look like once the season tips off in late October.

Nuggets Making Tweaks to Primary Home Court

While it's no major change or rebrand to the Nuggets' logo or their uniforms––which haven’t seen a shift since the 2017 offseason––it is a nice change to shake up the look of Denver's home floor from what had been used across last season.

And the court, while a different look than last year's edition, won't be the only floor of the Nuggets' own that they'll be playing on this season.

At least two more alternate courts will be used throughout the course of the year, each of which has yet to be revealed in the weeks ahead of the season tipping off.

One is Denver's City Edition court, which is unveiled alongside the new alternate uniforms that teams release every season, and will be worn alongside their City Edition uniforms when playing at home throughout next season. The Nuggets' own edition will be showcased later this year.

The other is their NBA Cup court, which is played on during the league's annual in-season tournament in the first few weeks of the season for two games––which for the Nuggets in West Group A, are the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets in November.

This court, though, will be one the Nuggets get used to as their primary set throughout the regular season.

And if all goes well for Denver, it could be the court that they see with home-court advantage in the postseason, which they've had in seven of the past eight straight years that they've qualified for the playoffs.

Last season, that homecourt advantage didn't amount to much in a 4-2 first-round loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, perhaps a refreshed roster––and a refreshed hardwood to play on––can be the right tweak the Nuggets need in order to end the year with better results than last time.

The Nuggets' season will officially tip off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in a little less than two months on Thursday, October 22nd, on the road. But the first time Denver will see this new court in action in a regular season game comes on October 24th against the New Orleans Pelicans.

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