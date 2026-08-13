5 Most Interesting Games on the Nuggets' 2026-27 Schedule

The Denver Nuggets' 2026-27 regular season schedule is out. The same can be said for the other 29 teams around the NBA.

And for the Nuggets, they've got a handful of several noteworthy games to circle within their batch of 82.

While the Nuggets have essentially steamrolled through their past eight regular season slates to get into the postseason––winning at least 46 games and making the playoffs in each––a ton of these 82 games on the schedule from the end of October to mid April will matter for one reason or another.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on in the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Really, the Nuggets' third-seeded finish heading into the 2026 postseason was decided by just a few regular season wins swinging their way. Denver will be trying to retain their first round home-court advantage, or climb higher in the West this year, and that all starts in the regular season.

All eyes are on what the Nuggets look like once the playoffs arrive. These five regular season games on the horizon, though, might just be the most interesting that Denver has on the menu in the months ahead:

Thu., 10/22 | @ Oklahoma City Thunder | ESPN

The Nuggets' season opener will be a huge test right off the bat: a matchup against an OKC Thunder team that is 7-3 in its last 10 games against Denver. It'll be an early opportunity for either Nikola Jokic or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to have a statement performance to add to their eventual MVP pitches that would look even better with a win.

Wed., 12/2 | @ Philadelphia 76ers

The Nuggets' and 76ers' matchups had always been a spectacle for the infrequent times they would come around, largely because of the stakes that a matchup between Jokic and Joel Embiid held. Now, LeBron James is in Philly. And so is Jaylen Brown. If everyone's healthy for Denver's first matchup against them in December, this game will be one to circle.

Fri., 12/25 | @ Golden State Warriors | ABC

The Nuggets are back on for Christmas Day. And this time, it's in the Bay against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. It's the same matchup that Denver had back in Christmas of 2024, when they beat the Warriors by six points, 120-114. This time, the Nuggets will be looking to put together a similar result.

Mon., 12/28 | vs. Minnesota Timberwolves | NBC

It'll be two months into the year before the Nuggets are able to get a rematch against the team that took them out of last season's playoffs in the Minnesota Timberwolves. Even more interestingly, Denver will be playing them again three days later on New Year's Eve. So that might end up as the even better showing between these two.

Sun., 2/28 | @ San Antonio Spurs | ABC

It'll be February before the Nuggets are able to see Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs. After Denver plays them for the first time at the end of February, they meet again twice before the season ends. All three of those matchups will also be on national TV, but this first one on the road in San Antonio might just be the best.

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