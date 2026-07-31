Nuggets Could Finally Find a Trade Suitor for Zeke Nnaji

Since signing Zeke Nnaji to a four-year, $32 million contract extension in late 2023, the Denver Nuggets have regretted it. For the past couple of years, the Nuggets have been looking for ways to get rid of Nnaji's contract, as he has been sitting on their books for an average of $8 million per year.

Now, the Nuggets are the only team in the NBA above the second apron, and if they found a way to trade Nnaji, they could try to get back under the penalty area. Of course, that is much easier said than done, as they have learned, but they could finally have their chance to trade him.

NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports that the Nuggets could potentially send Nnaji to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a sign-and-trade for Peyton Watson.

"While the Bucks haven’t offered a first-round pick yet, they’d consider absorbing Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji as part of a Watson sign-and-trade, HoopsHype has learned. Nnaji is owed a combined $14.93 million with two seasons remaining on his contract, including a player option for the 2027-28 season," Scotto reported.

Jan 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets are reportedly seeking "at least one first-round pick and one notable player" in sign-and-trade talks for Watson (via Scotto), but if the Bucks are willing to take on Nnaji's contract instead of attaching a first-round pick, would it be worth it for Denver?

One Bucks player that has commonly been mentioned in potential Watson sign-and-trade talks is Ryan Rollins, since the 24-year-old is coming off a breakout season of his own and could be the ideal backup point guard for the Nuggets. It would not make much sense for Milwaukee to give up Rollins and a first-round pick for Watson, but they could be much more willing to take on Nnaji instead.

Why the clock is ticking for Nnaji

Even though the Nuggets drafted Nnaji with the 22nd overall pick in 2020, the lengthy forward has always struggled to find a role in Denver. His best season came as a sophomore, when he averaged 6.6 points and 3.6 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per game. Since then, though, his production has steadily declined, and that, mixed with his contract, has made him a negative trade asset.

𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑺: The Bucks would "consider" absorbing Zeke Nnaji as part of a Peyton Watson sign-and-trade, per @MikeAScotto pic.twitter.com/w3aOc6kEhX — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) July 31, 2026

Now, the Nuggets have made the proper moves to fully kick him out of the rotation. By drafting DaRon Holmes in the first round in 2024, drafting Trevon Brazile with the 35th pick this year, and signing veteran big man Marvin Bagley III in free agency, the Nuggets are doing what they can to stuff their frontcourt rotation and erase the need for Nnaji.

Ideally, the Nuggets can re-sign Watson, but if they do feel the need to find a new home for him, getting rid of Nnaji in the process would help their situation. If the Nuggets do not trade Nnaji now, they will likely be stuck with him until his contract expires in the 2028 offseason after his 2027-28 player option.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!