Nuggets' Current Depth Chart and Their Biggest Roster Hole

With only a week until August, the Denver Nuggets have far from a complete roster. With their lone signings of Alpha Diallo, Marvin Bagley III, and Tyus Jones headlining their offseason, the Nuggets still have plenty of work to do this summer.

As it stands, the Nuggets have just a 12-player roster, which does not include second-round rookie Bryce Hopkins, who remains unsigned. Here is a look at their full current depth chart, with Hopkins (on an expected two-way deal) included.

Nuggets depth chart

PG SG SF PF C Jamal Murray Christian Braun Cameron Johnson Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Tyus Jones Julian Strawther Alpha Diallo Zeke Nnaji Marvin Bagley III KJ Simpson (TW) Bryce Hopkins (TW) Trevon Brazile DaRon Holmes

If it were not obvious, the Nuggets have an incomplete depth chart. Granted, they can still add up to four more players, including their open two-way slot, but the clock is ticking. If the Nuggets went into the 2026-27 season with a roster that resembled this one, they would be in trouble. Sure, restricted free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones remain unsigned, but are they enough to fix Denver's problems?

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The only real strength in Denver's lineup is their starting five. The lineup of Murray, Braun, Johnson, Gordon, and Jokic proved to be very effective in their limited time together last season, and as long as they can stay healthy, they should be one of the NBA's best groups.

The Nuggets' frontcourt might not be a real strength, but it feels like far from a weakness. Obviously, the starting duo of Gordon and Jokic will continue to give opposing teams fits, but they should also be able to find productive minutes from their four-man bench combo of Bagley, Holmes, Nnaji, and Brazile.

If the Nuggets can re-sign Watson and potentially Jones, any concern with the wing depth should fade as well. They made a strong addition with reigning EuroLeague Best Defender winner Alpha Diallo, and throwing Watson's versatility in there should help out as well.

So, if the wings and frontcourt are trending in the right direction, what do the Nuggets have to worry about?

The biggest roster hole

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and guard Christian Braun (0) celebrate after a basket and foul during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Guard depth is a significant concern for the Nuggets right now. Sure, the starting duo of Murray and Braun should be fine, but who will relieve them? Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther? While fans are holding out hope that Strawther could step into Tim Hardaway Jr.'s shoes as Denver's sparkplug sixth man, he cannot be the only answer.

Jones is a reliable playmaking point guard, known for his impressive assist-to-turnover ratio, but the Nuggets would feel much better if he were their third-string ball-handler next season. Especially after the front office hammered the idea of adding more ball-handling this offseason, they have utterly failed to do so.

The Nuggets should be scouring the free agency market to add another ball-handler into the mix, and potentially even the trade block to see what's out there. There is no way the Nuggets go into next season with this current state in their backcourt, regardless of how much they trust the starting duo of Murray and Braun.

Granted, there is still time for the Nuggets to make some improvements, but their options are becoming severely limited.

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