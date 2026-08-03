One Bucks Player the Nuggets Must Target in Peyton Watson Sign-and-Trade

The Denver Nuggets should be doing everything they can to retain restricted free agent Peyton Watson. However, everyone now knows that by doing so, they could have a historic luxury tax bill that makes their roster worth nearly half a billion dollars, which would give them clear championship-or-bust expectations.

Due to their financial situation and the fact that they are still far apart in contract negotiations with Watson, the Nuggets may feel their best option is to find a sign-and-trade for the 23-year-old wing.

If that is the case, the Milwaukee Bucks seem to be one of the top potential suitors for Watson as they look to re-tool their roster in the post-Giannis Antetokounmpo era. NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that the Bucks are said to be "the most likely external suitor to swipe Watson away from Denver."

If the Bucks are Watson's top suitor, then the Nuggets need to do everything they can to take Ryan Rollins from Milwaukee in return.

Why the Nuggets need Ryan Rollins

Feb 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sure, the Nuggets' best-case scenario is to simply keep Watson. However, acquiring Rollins from the Bucks is a very strong Plan B.

Rollins, 24, is coming off a very impressive breakout season in Milwaukee, averaging 17.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while shooting 47.2% from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc. Offensively, Rollins kept the Bucks afloat last season, while still making a significant impact defensively.

While he is still not getting the recognition he deserves, Rollins is one of the most promising guards in the NBA, especially after showing what he can do offensively last season. As a high-impact two-way player making just $4 million next season, Rollins is one of the most undervalued players in the league.

Ryan Rollins is the definition of most improved.



36 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST | 2 STL | 6 3PM | 50% 3FG pic.twitter.com/Q5K0QUjilx — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 26, 2026

The Nuggets have a clear roster hole at the guard position, with their only backup guards being Tyus Jones and Julian Strawther. Rollins would give the Nuggets a very reliable ball-handler and playmaker off the bench, while also having the ability to play alongside Jamal Murray to create a dynamic guard duo.

Will the Bucks give him up?

Of course, with everything said, the Bucks are likely very hesitant to include Rollins in any trade. After what he just showed last season, he has the potential to be a legitimate star, and at just 24 years old, he has plenty of time to get there.

RYAN ROLLINS DUNKS OVER PASCAL SIAKAM. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/lGzrAuw5OF — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 4, 2025

On the other hand, the Bucks might already have their backcourt of the future. After drafting Brayden Burries, the Bucks have a new duo of him and Tyler Herro to build around. They would be a much more complete team if they added Watson into the mix, rather than keeping Rollins as a backup or starting him and limiting Burries's opportunities.

It feels unlikely for the Bucks to give up Rollins, but if they are truly interested in Watson, they could acquire him by dealing their 24-year-old guard, and in that case, they would not have to give up any first-round picks.

Regardless of what the Bucks think, if the Nuggets are serious about finding a sign-and-trade for Watson, Rollins should be the first player they target in any talks.

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