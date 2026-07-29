Ranking the Nuggets' Three Biggest X-Factors Next Season

The Denver Nuggets have made some minor roster adjustments this offseason, but for the most part, have had an underwhelming summer. Even after re-signing Spencer Jones to a two-year deal, the entire Nuggets fanbase is eagerly waiting to see what happens with Denver's top restricted free agent, Peyton Watson.

As it stands, the Nuggets will be relying heavily on their top trio of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon, but outside of those three, they will desperately need others to step up to find success as a team. Of course, we all know what Jokic, Murray, and Gordon bring to the table. Here are three X-factors they will need to step up:

3. Trevon Brazile

Mar 15, 2026; Nashville, TN, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Trevon Brazile (7) reacts after a made three point basket against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half during the men's SEC Conference Tournament Championship at Bridgestone Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We have not seen too many high-impact rookies come through Denver recently, but Trevon Brazile has the potential to make a legitimate difference in his debut season. The 23-year-old forward already showed what he was capable of at the Las Vegas Summer League, averaging 25.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks over his last two games, while shooting 8-18 beyond the arc.

Brazile is a 6-foot-10 forward with a 7-foot-4 wingspan and 41.5-inch max vertical, whose two-way versatility and overall athleticism are off the charts. He is a physical freak of nature, and his 35-point explosion in Las Vegas with six three-pointers was a great showing of what he can bring offensively.

At his worst, Brazile is a high-level rebounder, versatile defender, and lob threat. While we should keep our expectations reasonable, Brazile could be a legitimate game-changer for the Nuggets as a rookie.

2. Julian Strawther

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) during the second half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After losing Tim Hardaway Jr. in free agency, the Nuggets will need someone to step up as a microwave sixth man. Julian Strawther has certainly shown glimpses of being able to heat up off the bench, but whether he can do it in a full-time role is yet to be seen.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points in 15.1 minutes per game, while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. As it stands, he is the Nuggets' lone backup shooting guard. He should certainly have an increased role in Denver next season, and not only is he one of their biggest X-factors, but they actually need him to step up.

If Strawther makes the leap the Nuggets need him to, their underwhelming bench unit would be salvaged, and they would have a much better chance of competing.

1. Christian Braun

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last summer, Christian Braun earned a huge five-year, $125 million contract extension. After a breakout 2024-25 campaign, it made sense to lock Braun into a long-term deal. Of course, it immediately came back to bite them with Braun having a rough 2025-26 season.

Now, his extension officially kicks in next season, and the Nuggets desperately need him to find his rhythm again. Last season, he averaged 12.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, while shooting 51.9% from the field and 30.1% from deep, dropping in nearly every statistical category from the year before.

Braun has locked in his spot as Denver's long-term starting shooting guard, and if he can piece things together on both sides of the ball, the team will be in a much better spot. The Nuggets cannot afford Braun to have another underwhelming season, especially with their lack of depth behind him.

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