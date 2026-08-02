Rival NBA GM Admits Nuggets Are Still a Threat, Despite Quiet Offseason

After winning the NBA Finals in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have failed to truly improve their roster. In doing so, they have fallen short of getting back to the promised land. Most recently, they suffered a first-round playoff exit for just the second time in the Nikola Jokic era, but there should still be hope.

The last time they lost in the first round of the playoffs, they won it all the following year. Could we see a similar success story this time around? Oddly enough, a lot of people around the league are already underrating the Nuggets amid another quiet offseason. Still, an anonymous rival Western Conference GM knows they cannot be counted out.

"Way too many people are writing them off,” the rival Western Conference GM told Spotrac's Keith Smith. “They still have (Nikola) Jokic, (Jamal) Murray, (Aaron) Gordon and good role players. If they can get (Christian) Braun back on track, and keep (Peyton) Watson, that’s still a really, really dangerous team."

The Nuggets are one of just two teams in the NBA to win 50+ games in each of the past four seasons, doing so with the same core that they are going into next season with. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are a trio built for success, and with the right supporting cast, they are always a title contender.

Cannot overlook Jokic

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. | USA TODAY Sports

Of course, it seems impossible to write off any team led by Jokic. The three-time MVP has cemented himself as one of the league's top players, and frankly, one of the best centers in NBA history. It seems like only a matter of time until he brings Denver another title, especially with the way he has been performing the past couple of years.

Jokic, 31, seems to be in his prime, and the Nuggets need to take advantage of it. Last season, he averaged 27.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game, with a month-long injury absence as the only thing able to hold him back.

Granted, Jokic has only made two trips to the Western Conference Finals in his career, with one leading to an NBA Finals win, but nobody ever wants to face him in the playoffs. He is arguably the greatest tactician in the NBA, and as long as his supporting cast shows up, they will be in a great position to win.

The impact of the 2026 offseason

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) smiles before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is no secret that the Nuggets have stayed quiet this offseason, and it is hard to say they improved at all following their first-round playoff exit. We are still waiting to see what happens with restricted free agent Peyton Watson, who has held up Denver's offseason, but re-signing the 23-year-old wing could be what the Nuggets need.

As the rival GM said, the Nuggets need Christian Braun to bounce back and Watson to return to Denver. Watson might not seem very consequential to the Nuggets' outlook, especially since he will likely be coming off the bench, but his two-way versatility is vital to Denver's success.

The Nuggets have made it clear that they want to retain their core, and keeping Watson is the final piece to doing so. Sure, they would still have one more move to make, likely in adding another ball-handler to the bench, but re-signing Watson is the obvious priority.

It will still take a lot for the Nuggets to get back into the title conversation by next year's playoffs, with good health being the most important factor, but it is impossible to count them out just yet.

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