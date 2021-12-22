Publish date:
Check Out Myles Turner's Pregame Outfit Before The Pacers-Heat Game
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Tuesday night.
The Indiana Pacers fell to the Miami Heat in Florida 125-96 on Tuesday evening.
The loss set the back to 13-19 in their first 32 games of the season, and advanced the Heat to 19-13 in the same amount of games.
Before the game, Myles Turner wore an awesome outfit, and the photo of the outfit can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers.
Read More
Turner finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks.
He shot 80% from the field (4/5) and 100% from the three-point range (1-1).
The Pacers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they head back home to host the Houston Rockets.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
- Opinion: The Pacers Should Look At Harry Giles: The former Duke star was once ranked as the best player in the country in high school by ESPN. After several injuries, he never hit stardom as everyone had anticipated. However, he is still just 23-years-old and could for sure help many NBA teams, including the Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.