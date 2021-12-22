Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    Check Out Myles Turner's Pregame Outfit Before The Pacers-Heat Game
    The Indiana Pacers lost to the Miami Heat in Florida on Tuesday night.

    The Indiana Pacers fell to the Miami Heat in Florida 125-96 on Tuesday evening. 

    The loss set the back to 13-19 in their first 32 games of the season, and advanced the Heat to 19-13 in the same amount of games. 

    Before the game, Myles Turner wore an awesome outfit, and the photo of the outfit can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Pacers. 

    Turner finished the game with nine points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks. 

    He shot 80% from the field (4/5) and 100% from the three-point range (1-1). 

    The Pacers will play their next game on Thursday evening when they head back home to host the Houston Rockets.  

