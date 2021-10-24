Check Out The Photos Kyle Kuzma Posted To Instagram After The Wizards Beat The Pacers

    • October 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    Kyle Kuzma posted photos to Instagram after the Washington Wizards beat the Indiana Pacers.
    Author:

    Kyle Kuzma posted several photos to Instagram on Friday evening after the Washington Wizards defeated the Indiana Pacers. 

    The post on Instagram can be seen embedded below from Kuzma's account. 

    The fifth-year forward in his first season with the Wizards after starting his career with the Los Angeles Lakers the last four years. 

    He had 26 points, 11 rebounds and the Wizards got a win in his first ever home game as a member of the team. 

